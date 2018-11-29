Imprivata partners with Mobitrace to streamline clinician access to patient information via mobile devices

Imprivata Mobile Device Access and Mobitrace NurseFlow boost nurse and patient experience when bringing technology to the bedside

London, England, November 29, 2018 – Imprivata, the healthcare IT security company, is partnering with Mobitrace to bring additional usability and security to technology at the bedside. Imprivata Mobile Device Access is now available with Mobitrace NurseFlow enabling nurses and care givers to access patient information on shared mobile devices with just the tap of a proximity badge and single sign-on. This user-friendly, intuitive approach enables hospitals and care homes to benefit from the convenience of mobile devices while minimizing barriers to adoption.

Dr Sean Kelly, Chief Medical Officer at Imprivata commented; “The use of mobile devices within the care setting can significantly reduce errors and potentially provide a better patient experience. However, the manual entry of user names and passwords can result in hundreds of hours per year of lost productivity – hours that are better spent on direct patient care. Imprivata Mobile Device Access recoups these hours, enables nurses and clinicians to focus on providing care to their patients, and allows the hospital to fully leverage the benefits of mobile technology.”

Mr. Tom Vanden Berk, Founder and Managing Partner at Mobitrace said: “Our prospects and customers are looking for mobility solutions that improve their clinical workflows. Being able to log in using a tap of the badge instead of typing in passwords is not only more efficient but actually removes a potential barrier for the adoption of mobile devices in hospitals.”

The Mobitrace NurseFlow solution improves efficiency and streamlines admin associated with bedside care and treatment, meaning clinicians have more time with patients. NurseFlow provides mobile support for the following processes:

Phlebotomy and blood transfusions

Medication administration

Wound care

Vital signs and Early Warning Score (EWS) follow up

Patient logistics

Questionnaires

In addition, the solution can include features like secure messaging, To Do lists and memos.

Imprivata Mobile Device Access provides fast user sign-on and user switching for NurseFlow on shared mobile devices. Users are able to authenticate both to the device and the NurseFlow solution with a single tap of their badge. As well as saving time and maintaining security best practice this also preserves an accurate audit trail. Nurses and clinicians are able to hand over information at the end of their shifts to ensure continuity of care. Overviews of the latest activities performed and measurements/readings taken are easily and quickly accessible.

Imprivata Mobile Device Access and Mobitrace NurseFlow are available initially for UK and European markets.

Press Contact:

Andreina West

PR Artistry

Chiltern House 45 Station Road Henley-on-Thames OXON RG9 1AT

+44 1491 845553

andreina@pra-ltd.co.uk

https://www.imprivata.co.uk/uk