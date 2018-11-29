Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) Drugs Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis and Forecast 2018 to 2024

Global Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) Drugs Market is a common type of sleep apnea which is characterized by the frequent cessation in breathing in deep sleep which can be occurred during the relaxation of muscles in the back of throat blocking the airway.

Factors majorly driving the growth of obstructive sleep apnea drugs market are

• Number of patients with sleep apnea

• Higher number of older population with cardiovascular diseases

• Increased awareness and improved healthcare with new technologies

However, strict regulatory policies, adverse effects associated with the drugs, neck to neck competition in the market are hampering the sleep apnea treatment market growth.

Market summary

The risk age group for sleep apnea is higher in 50-60 years. According to UNO assessments, the older population will grow over 2000 Million people by 2050 globally. Rising number of rehabilitation centers, campaigns organized to assist patient with neurological disorders or newly diagnosed are helping the market grow.

Regional analysis

North America holds the strongest position in the OSA drugs market followed by Europe owing to the high number patients of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), large number of older population, advanced healthcare technologies and organizations. Asia Pacific OSA drugs market is showing a significant growth rate due to innovative launch of newer products and technologies, increased awareness about sleep apnea and healthcare expenditures.

Some of the key players in global obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) drugs market are

• Biogen, Inc (U.S).

• Pfizer, Inc. (U.S)

• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S)

• Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc. (U.S)

• Eli Lilly & Company (U.S)

• Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S)

• AstraZeneca (UK)

• Novartis AG (Switzerland)

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.(Israel)

• Shire Plc. (Ireland)

The Global Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) Drugs Market is classified on the basis of drugs, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on drugs, the obstructive sleep apnea drugs market is segmented into the following:

• CNS stimulants

• Benzodiazepines

• Hypnotics

Based on the distribution channel, the Global Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) Drugs Market is segmented into the following:

• Hospital pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

By geographical regions

• North America

• Latin America

• Asia Pacific

• The Middle East and Africa

• Europe

