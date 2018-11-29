PIONEERS AMONG ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE COMPANIES IN USA,DxMINDS TECHNOLOGIES INC TO BE THERE AT AI & BIG DATA EXPO NORTH AMERICA 2018

We,DxMinds Technologies Inc,with immense joy and pleasure,is proud to announce that we are a part of AI & Big Data Expo 2018.

The AI & Big Data Expo is the leading Artificial Intelligence & Big Data Conference & Exhibition conducted in North America.

Along with IoT Tech Expo, Blockchain Expo and the Cyber Security& Cloud Expo, The AI & Big Data Expo will be held at the Santa Clara Convention Centre in the Silicon Valley on 28th & 29th of November,2018.

The event is expected to have more than 13000 attendees.It will feature the cutting edge advancements and systems from the world of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data, giving a chance to investigate and find the viable and fruitful execution of AI and Big Data to drive your business forward.

The event will be enriched by the presence of IT decision makers, developers & designers, heads of innovation, Chief Data Officers, Chief Data Scientists, brand managers, data analysts, start-ups, innovators, tech providers, and VCs.

From DxMinds Technologies, our Chief Information Officer Mr.Ed Paymon will be there at the Expo.You can get in touch with him by phone or mail.

Phone: +1 (510) 693-7210

Email: info@dxminds.com

Looking forward to meet you there.