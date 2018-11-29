Plastic Waste Management Market 2018: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, Forecast To 2023

Global Plastic Waste Management Market:

Plastic is an important part of day to day life. Thus, a large amount of plastic waste is generated globally; most of which comes from industries such as electronics, construction, packaging, automobile & agriculture, and from households. Plastic waste is not an environmental problem, it is an opportunity to maintain circular economy.

The Global Plastic Waste Management Market is growing with the rapid pace; mainly due to the supportive government regulations and policies. Most of the government bodies under the scheme “Reduce, Reuse, & Recycle” to emphasize conservation of natural resources and reduce pollution. Moreover, factors such as increasing urban population, industrialization, and growing awareness on environmental hazards is pushing the growth of the global plastic waste management market. Additionally, growing awareness among the consumers regarding the plastic waste management also has the positive influence on the growth of the market. However, the factors such as the lack proper infrastructure and low participation of waste generators in waste management may hinder the growth of this industry.

According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Plastic Waste Management is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The Global Plastic Waste Management market is forecasted to demonstrate an exponential growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value during the estimated period (2017 – 2023).

Key Players of Global Plastic Waste Management Market Are:

Veolia Environnement S.A. (France), SUEZ Environnement Company (France), Waste Management Inc. (U.S.), Republic Services Inc. (U.S.), Stericycle Inc. (U.S.), ADS Waste Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Remondis SE & Co. KG (Germany), Clean Harbors Inc. (U.S.), Hawkvale Limited (UK) and Hahn Plastics Limited (UK) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Plastic Waste Management Market.

Segmentation of Plastic Waste Management Market:

By Service: Assembly and Recycling

By Polymer Type: PP, LDPE, HDPE, PVC and others

By End User: Packaging, Construction & Textile, Automobile, and Others

by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Competitive Analysis of Plastic Waste Management Global Market:

Characterized by the presence of several well-established and small players, the global Market of Plastic Waste Management appears to be highly competitive. Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, and expansion, in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position. These key players compete based upon pricing, and services. Vendors operating in the market strive to deliver the best services based on innovative technologies, and best practices. Plastic Waste Management market demonstrates a high growth potential which is likely to attract many entrants to the market resulting in to intensified competition further.

Regional Analysis of Plastic Waste Management Market:

Besides, plastic waste management being well established in North America & Europe, the rise in the number of government regulations on waste management in the region, especially for the food & beverages industry, drives the plastic waste management market in the developed region like the U.S. Recycling of plastic is prime need of society because it not only ensures energy recovery but also reduces carbon footprint.

Asia-Pacific is also the major market for plastic waste management. Increasing disposable incomes of people in developing countries and changing preferences of manufacturers for cost-efficient packaging are some of the factors that are driving the plastic waste management market.

