White Lined Chipboard Market: Emerging Trends Boosts the Global Industry Growth

The increase in disposable incomes in emerging market boosted the demand for various household and food products. Changing lifestyles and increasing awareness are the factors which will further contribute to the potential growth in the sector. The packaging needs of the consumers are fulfilled by the various packaging companies by providing a varied range of packaging products for different industries. The paperboards are widely used for the packaging of ready-to-eat foods, dry foods, and cereals, household, and electronics products.

Companies are opting for environment-friendly packaging solutions because of increasing concern for environmental protection worldwide. So out of all types of paperboards, White lined chipboard is the most suitable type for specialty packaging. Raw materials used for manufacturing of white lined chipboards are totally recyclable fibers and can be reused for some period of time until they do not lose their strength for further packaging. They are made up of biodegradable material and can be easily decomposed in nature without leaving any harmful effects.

White Lined Chipboard: Market Dynamics

The various driving factors for white lined chipboard market are increasing consumption in the different sectors including household, electronics, and food industry, increasing demand for light-weight packaging solution, raw material required to fabricate white lined chipboard is quite inexpensive, need for cost-effective packaging product, sophisticated packaging product, and recyclable and eco-friendly packaging product.

The white lined chipboard is not suitable for heavy and bulky items because of their relatively less endurance to mechanical stress. There are also various associated health risks involved due to the use of recycled material for packaging restraining the global white lined chipboard market.

Some of the key players in the global white lined chipboard market are Polar International Organization Limited, Varsity Packaging Ltd., Shanghai Deding Packaging Material Co., ltd., KAPAG Karton + Papier AG, Smurfit Kappa Group, Westrock Company, Mondi Group plc, Fiskeby Board AB, Vision Paper and Board Ltd., Preston Board and Packaging Ltd., Gane Brothers & Lane, Inc., Doric Anderton Ltd., and Preston Board and Packaging Ltd.