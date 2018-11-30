Biosurfactants Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis 2018 to 2024

Our latest research report entitled Biosurfactants Market (by product types (alkyl polyglucosides, sorbitan esters, sophorolipids, methyl ester sulfonates), by application ( household detergents, fabric softener, industrial & institutional cleaners, food processing, oilfield chemicals)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Biosurfactants. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Biosurfactants cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Biosurfactants growth factors.

The forecast Biosurfactants Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Biosurfactants on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global biosurfactants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global biosurfactants market covers segments such as product types, and application. The product types segments include alkyl polyglucosides (APG), sorbitan esters, sucrose esters, rhamnolipids, sophorolipids, methyl ester sulfonates (MES), and others. On the basis of application the global biosurfactants market is categorized into agricultural chemicals, household detergents, fabric softener, industrial & institutional cleaners, food processing, oilfield chemicals, textiles, pharmaceutical, cosmetics and personal care, and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global biosurfactants market such as, Ecover, Akzo Nobel, BASF, Croda International, Saraya, Soliance, Kao, Sun Products Corporation, Chemtura Corporation, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

