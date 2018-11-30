BOOK kolkata to gangasagar one day tour package

Kolkata To GangaSagar Tour

Same Day Kolkata To GangaSagar Tour Package, We Drop You Airport/Railway Station Within 05.30PM

Kolkata To GangaSagar Tour Complete Package’s

Kolkata To Gangasagar Tour

Package Over View:

Destination : GangaSagar(West Bengal)

Duration : Same Day Return

Pickup & Drop : Kolkata(Hotel/Airport/ Railway Station)

Hotel Info : Recommended

Package Cost: On Request/-

how to Reach Gangasagar

Kolkata To Gangasagar Package With Accommodation

Details of the journey :

From Kolkata to Ganga Sagar :

You are welcome by our office at Kolkata. Our representative will assist you to reach at Ganga Sagar(110kms)safely. On the way, you will have lunch at Diamond Harbour or GangaSagar Hotel. Visit whole day at Ganga Sagar (Snaan in the river-Sagar Confluence). In the evening back to Kolkata with Sweet Memories of Ganga Sagar.

Time of Arrival & Departure is subject to change due to vessel time.

Inclusions:

Transfer in AC Car

All permit fees, Parking, Driver allowance ,fuel.

Pickup and Drop from Kolkata / Sealdah / Howrah / Esplanade/Airport

Sightseeing as per itinerary

Food plan (Only Lunch)

English / Hindi Speaking Guide

Both side Vessel Tickets.(Kachubaria-Lot No8)

Exclusions:

Air Fare / Train Fare

All meals other than those specified in ‘Cost Includes’

Expenses of personal nature

Any other items not mentioned in ‘Cost Includes’

Cancellation Policy :

Less than 7 Days Prior to Date of Travel: 100% of the Package Cost as the cancellation charge

7 – 15 Days Prior to Date of Travel: 75% of the Package Cost as the cancellation charge

16 – 30 Days Prior to Date of Travel: 50% of Package Cost as the cancellation charge

More than 30 Days: Full Refund of Package Cost Excluding Processing Fees

