Calcium Hypochlorite Market : Key Trends and Forecast Research Report 2018 to 2024

Our latest research report entitled Calcium Hypochlorite Market (by form (powder, pellet and granule) and application (house cleaners and detergents, agrochemicals, water treatment, pulp and paper, food and beverage and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Calcium Hypochlorite. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Calcium Hypochlorite cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Calcium Hypochlorite growth factors.

The forecast Calcium Hypochlorite Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Calcium Hypochlorite on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global calcium hypochlorite market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Calcium Hypochlorite is an active ingredient of various commercial products such as chlorine powder, bleaching powder and other. The Calcium Hypochlorite is mainly used in the water treatment applications as bleaching agents. Calcium Hypochlorite is an inorganic compound that is present in the white granular solid form. Calcium Hypochlorite has great contents of chlorine in it, so the calcium hypochlorite smells similarly like chlorine. Additionally, calcium hypochlorite is extensively used as a bleaching agent & disinfectant as compare to sodium hypochlorite (liquid bleach) as it is more stable and has greater chlorine contents than sodium hypochlorite.

According to the WHO, around 2.2 million people died globally due to the water borne diseases such as gastrointestinal. The rising infections caused due water borne diseases, creates a demand of freshwater across all over the world. Now-a-days, desalination and water reuse are considered to be the vital source of freshwater, wherein calcium hypochlorite is used as a disinfectant. The Calcium Hypochlorite plays an important role in the pre or post-treatment of the water desalination. The rising demand of fresh water is the primary factors that drives the growth of Calcium Hypochlorite market. In addition, increasing use of Calcium Hypochlorite in various applications such as house cleaning, agrochemicals, paper and pulp, food and beverages and water treatment is anticipated to enhance the growth of Calcium Hypochlorite market over the forecast year.

Geographically, North America and Europe are the major regions in the Calcium Hypochlorite market and expected to hold the largest market share in Calcium Hypochlorite over the forecast period. In the Calcium Hypochlorite market, Asia-pacific region is growing at the highest CAGR owing to growing demand for the improved drinking water and sanitation and increase use calcium hypochlorite in house cleaning applications.

Moreover, the companies such as Nippon Soda Co., China Petrochemical Corporation (SINOPEC) and Westlake Chemical Corporation are the major players in the Calcium Hypochlorite market. These Companies are looking forward for organic as well as non-organic growth opportunities. In addition these companies are continuously focusing on increasing and strengthening their distribution networks to improve their sales.

Segment Covered

The report on global calcium hypochlorite market covers segments such as, form and application. On the basis of form the global calcium hypochlorite market is categorized into powder, pellet and granule. On the basis of application the global calcium hypochlorite market is categorized into house cleaners and detergents, agrochemicals, water treatment, pulp and paper, food and beverage and others.

