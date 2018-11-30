China Lithium Ion Battery Advantages, Lithium Ion Telecom Battery China, China Battery Market, Battery Shipments China- Ken Research

The report titled “China Lithium Ion Battery Market Outlook to 2022 – By Application (Consumer Electronics, Power Storage and Energy Storage), By Type (Ternary, Lithium-Ion Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide and Others), By Shape (Square Shaped, Cylindrical and Soft Pack Battery)” provides a comprehensive analysis of the Lithium Ion Battery market in China. The report focuses on overall market size for lithium-ion battery market in China, market segmentation by application (Consumer Electronics, Power Storage and Energy Storage), by type of battery (Ternary, Lithium-Ion Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide and Others), by shape of battery (Square Shaped, Cylindrical and Soft Pack Battery). The report also covers the overall trade scenario, SWOT, decision making process, competitive landscape and growth drivers and trends and government role and regulations. The report concludes with market projection for future market described above and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions for the China Lithium-ion Battery market.

Market Overview:-

The lithium-ion battery market of China is at its growth stage. China is one the major producers of the lithium-ion batteries across the globe. There has been a tremendous increase in the use of lithium-ion batteries for new applications such as power tools, portable charger, communications equipments, wearable devices, drones and many others. China Lithium-ion battery market size in terms of Revenue (value) increased at a positive double digit CAGR during the period 2012-2017. The market witnessed a rapid growth during the review period primarily due to surge in demand of lithium-ion batteries from production and sales of new energy vehicles (electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles).

China Lithium Ion Battery Market Segmentation

By Application: Power storage batteries used in electric vehicles contributed a major share in the total revenue during the year 2017. However, in terms of Output volume, the power storage contributed second largest share in 2017. Output volume from power storage is less as compared to consumer electronics due to power storage batteries are majorly used in electric vehicles and electric vehicles are still not prevalent globally. Whereas, the consumer electronics segment includes lithium-ion batteries manufactured for products such as computers, notepads, digital cameras, smart watches, smart phones and others. The demand for lithium ion batteries in energy storage segment in China majorly comes from the telecom sector to power telecom towers and other services in the country. This segment contributed a mere share in both generating revenues along with output volume.

By Application:-

Consumer Electronics: Portable charger dominated the consumer electronics market in terms of output volume generated by the lithium-ion batteries. In 2017, portable charger accounted almost half of the share out of the total output volume generated in consumer electronics market. Mobile phone accounted second largest share followed by electric tools and other equipments.

Power Storage: In terms of Output Volume generated, electric cars have dominated the lithium-ion power battery segment as it accounted approximately more than 85.0% share in the year 2017. In terms of Output Volume generated, electric bicycles contributed the second largest share followed by electric tricycle, low speed electric vehicle and other electric cars.

Energy Storage: In energy storage segment, telecom towers dominated the market in terms of output volume generated in the year 2017. In terms of output volume generated by the home energy storage batteries in energy storage segment accounted a second largest share, which later followed by grid energy storage and other storage means.

By Type of Battery:-

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP): The volume share through installed capacity of lithium-ion batteries based on LFP dominated the market in 2017. It is used in telecom, laptops, digital cameras and wearable products. It offers long cycle life and has a good safe record but exhibits higher self-discharge.

Ternary Battery: The ternary lithium battery has higher energy density which makes it most suitable battery for passenger car applications, energy storage applications and others.

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO): LMO batteries have high specific energy with moderate load capabilities and modest service life. These batteries are used in power tools, medical devices and power trains.

By Shape of Battery: In terms of Output volume, the square shaped battery accounted approximately half of the share in 2017. Square batteries have grown rapidly, mainly due to the rapid growth of domestic electric vehicle market. Whereas, in terms of output volume generated, cylindrical shaped battery accounted second highest share which is later followed by soft pack lithium-ion battery in the year 2017.

Competitive Landscape:-

The competition of Lithium-ion battery manufacturers in China is moderately fragmented, due to dominance of 5-7 players acquiring nearly half share of the overall market. CATL continues to be the market leader with a double digit share in the overall Lithium-ion battery market in 2017. Amperex Technology Limited (ATL) accounted the second highest share in the market followed by BYD which remains the largest manufacturer of lithium-ion battery in the country. These companies compete on the basis of configuration of battery packs, their durability, quality, technology, after sales service, recharge cycle and application.

Future Outlook:-

In future, it is anticipated that the China Lithium-ion battery market size in terms of revenue (value) will increase at a positive double digit CAGR during the period 2017-2022. The demand for Lithium-ion battery in China is expected to grow at a rapid pace majorly due to increase in the demand of new energy vehicle followed by accelerating demand for energy storage batteries for on gird and off grid applications in the country.

Key Segments Covered:-

Market Segmentation

Type of Battery (Ternary, Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide and Others)

Area of Application (Consumer Electronics, Power Storage, and Energy Storage)

By Consumer Electronics (Portable Charger, Mobile Phone, Electronic Tools, Laptop, Tablet and Others)

By Power (Electric Car, Electric Bicycle, Electric Tricycle, Low Speed Electric Car and Other Electric Cars)

By Energy Storage (Telecom Towers, Home Energy Storage, Grid Energy Storage and Other Energy Storage)

By Shape of Battery (Square Shaped Battery, Cylindrical Shaped Battery, Soft Pack Battery)

Key Target Audience:-

Distributors of Batteries

Telecom Companies

Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles

Importers of Batteries

Governmental Departments

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period –2012- 2017

Forecast Period –2018- 2022

Companies Covered:-

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL)

BYD

LG Chem

China BAK Battery

Panasonic Corporation

Murata New Energy

Tianjin Lishen Battery

Optimum Nano Energy

Zhuhai Guangyu Battery Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Ecosystem in China Lithium Ion Battery Market – Supply Side

Ecosystem in China Lithium Ion Battery Market – Demand Side

Global Lithium Ion Battery Market

China Battery Market Overview

China Lithium Ion Battery Market

Value Chain Analysis for Lithium Ion Battery Market in China

China Lithium Ion Battery Market Size, 2012-2017

China Lithium Ion Battery Market Segmentation, 2012-2017

Investment Model in China Lithium Ion Battery Market

Trade Scenario in China Lithium Ion Battery Market

SWOT Analysis of China Lithium Ion Battery Market

Trends and Developments in China Lithium Ion Battery Market

Issues and Challenges in China Lithium Ion Battery Market

Regulatory Framework for China Lithium Ion Battery Market

Decision Making Parameters for Buyer of Lithium Ion Batteries in China

Competitive Landscape for China Lithium Ion Battery Market

Company Profiles of Major Companies in China Lithium Ion Cell and Battery Market

China Lithium Ion Battery Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018–2022

Analyst Recommendations for China Lithium Ion Battery Market

