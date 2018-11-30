Newgen Software Wins the Dun & Bradstreet – RBL Bank SME Business Excellence Awards 2018

– Newgen won the award in’IT & IT Enabled Services Sector’ category

New Delhi, November 30, 2018: Newgen Software, a provider ofBusiness Process Management (BPM), Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Customer Communication Management (CCM) platforms, has been awarded the Dun & Bradstreet – RBL Bank ‘SME Business Excellence Award 2018’ in the mid-corporate segment for excellence in ‘IT & IT Enabled Services Sector’.Newgen received the award for its thriving performancein the IT/ITeS sector and for displaying efficiency and growth.

“Weprovide our customers with state-of-the-art products and solutions with advancedfeatures and functionalities which help them increase their efficiency and responsiveness. This recognition validates the efforts we have put towards helping our customers in achieving their digital transformation goals,” said Diwakar Nigam, Chairman and Managing Director, Newgen Software

Newgen provides large, mission-critical solutions to Banks, Governments, BPO’s & IT Companies, Insurance firms and Healthcare Organizations apart from 17 different industries. It has become a global brand with a presence in 60+ countries, including the US, EMEA, and APAC. Newgen already has offices in India, UK, USA, Dubai, Singapore, and Canada. It has recently entered the Australian market and is witnessing traction in this region.

This is the ninth edition of the Dun & Bradstreet SME Business Excellence Awards to recognize the contribution of high-performing Indian SMEs and their contributions to increasing the adoption of technology by organizations across the country. The Awards showcased the achievements of the winners on a nationwide platform, and also lend them global credibility through the D&B worldwide network. The eventwas graced by senior management from SMEs, government institutions, banks, financial institutions and tech companies.

SME Business Excellence Awards 2018 is a joint initiative by Dun & Bradstreet and RBL Bank Limited for recognizing and felicitating the leading SMEs and Mid-Corporates in India. The awards were presented on 28th November 2018 at ITC Grand Central, Parel, Mumbai.