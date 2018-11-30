Penetration Testing Market 2018 Top Key Leaders: IBM Corporation, Redteam Security Consulting, Context Information Security, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, WhiteHat Security

Market Highlights:

Globally, the penetration testing market is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period. This is due to increasing need to fulfill the compliance requirements which is one of the driving factors for the growth of the penetration testing market.

The penetration testing market is differentiated by type, component, deployment, organization size, and end-user.

By component, the Penetration Testing Market is sub-segmented as services and testing solutions. By services, the market is sub-segmented into professional services and managed services. The professional services are further segregated into consulting services, implementing & integrating services, and training services. The testing solutions are segregated as network penetration testing, web application penetration testing, mobile application penetration testing, social engineering, wireless penetration testing, and others.

By organization type, the market is segregated into large enterprise and small & medium enterprise.

Additionally, by type, the market is classified external testing, blind testing, internal testing, and double blind testing.

Furthermore, on the basis of deployment, the market is sub-divided into on-cloud and on-premises. Additionally, on the basis of organization size, the market is classified as small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

By end-user, the market is sub-divided into IT & telecom, BFSI, manufacturing, energy & power, healthcare, media & entertainment, and others.

Major Key Players:

• Core Security SDI Corporation (U.S.)

• Redteam Security Consulting (U.S.)

• Context Information Security (U.S.)

• Rapid7, Inc. (U.S.)

• Qualys, Inc. (U.S.)

• Veracode (U.S.)

• Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

• Acunetix (Malta)

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.)

• IBM Corporation (U.S.)

• Cigital Inc. (U.S.)

• WhiteHat Security (U.S.)

• Checkmarx (Israel)

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the penetration testing market is categorized into four different regions, namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America penetration testing market is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period. U.S. and Canada are leading countries in the region owing to the presence of IT giants, such as IBM Corporation, and Oracle Corporation. Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region in penetration testing market. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the leading countries in the region. This is due to an increase in the number of small and medium enterprises in IT sector. Additionally, India is expected to be the fastest growing country in the Asia Pacific region owing to, government initiatives to boost the startups involved in IT sector.

Segmentation:

Target Audience:

• Penetration testing tool providers

• Penetration testing service providers

• Network solution providers

• Network administrators

• Application developers

• System integrators

• Resellers

• Managed service providers

• Cybersecurity consulting firms

