Use Of Technology In Staffing Agencies

Staffing agencies are increasingly using technology to effectively recruit and manage candidates, by offering features such as passive activity tracking, integration with email platforms and maintains candidate databases. This reduces recruitment time, improves placement quality, and strengthens relationship with clients. Recruitment analytics software also provides helpful business insights for staffing agencies. For example, in North America, 64% of firms use technologies such as an applicant tracking system (ATS) to track candidate activity and about 60% firms use a customer relationship management (CRM) system for business development.

The employment services industry provides a variety of human resources services to businesses, which include providing temporary workers to other businesses, helping employers locate suitable employees, and providing human resources services to clients.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL EMPLOYMENT SERVICES MARKET AT $788 BILLION IN 2017

North America was the largest geographic region in the employment services market in 2017, accounting for more than one-third of the global market. The USA was the largest country accounting for more than one-fourth of the global employment services market.

Read report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/employment-services-global-market-report-2018

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Oliver Guirdham, proliferation of data and the sophistication of analytical tools has enabled service companies to add to their offering. Descriptive and predictive analytics have become critical for many service companies as they generate actionable data insights. Descriptive analytics for simple reporting or to detect non-compliance after transactions were completed. Predictive analytics can increase understanding of the relative effectiveness of different programs so that resources can be smartly targeted for better result.

Sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=187&type=smp

Adecco was the biggest player in the employment services market, with revenues of $24.4 billion (22 billion Euros) in 2016. Adecco is teaming up with companies in the technology sector, with both niche start-ups and large multinational corporations. Through these partnerships the company looks to establish commercial relationships, direct investments, joint ventures or even acquisitions.

The employment services market is segmented into Employment Placement Agencies; Executive Search Services; Temporary Help Services; Professional Employer Organizations.

The Employment Services Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $4000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $6000 and $8000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company, which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals and technology.

Contact Information.

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info