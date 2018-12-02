Roohani Sisters Regaled Delhiites With A Memorable Sufi Evening

With Live Soulful Ghazals & Qawwalis At ‘AAMBROTSAVE’- A Contemporary Cultural Festival

The Sufi Duo- Dr. Jagriti and Dr. Neeta, popularly known as the Roohani Sisters, regaled Delhiites with Ghazals & Qawwalis in a musical evening on 1st of December at a contemporary cultural festival- ‘AAMBROTSAVE’ held at Central Park, CP‪.

The event was organised by AAMBRA Foundation with a perspective to promote Sufi music and bring people together so that they can enjoy a night full of fun and tranquillity. The Foundation is a non-profit organization which aims at empowering women. Their unique mission is to provide patronage to arts and letters by promoting music, dance, literature and cuisine.

Speaking at AAMBROTSAVE, the Sufi Goddesses said “AAMBRA has touched thousands of Delhiites through its various cultural festivals. It’s a great opportunity for us to be a part of it and sing for people in Delhi so that they can experience the vibrant, soulfulness and mysticism of Sufi music.”

Enigma and mysticism surround the Sufi music, and Delhiites had found no better way to spend this rosy winter evening than soaking oneself in the Sufi music. Roohani Sisters performed Qawwalis like Duma Dum Mast Kalanadar, Mann Kunto Moula, Ni Aj Koi Jogiya Ve, Akhiyan Udeek Diyan and other Sufi songs that set the tone of nostalgia.

‘It has always been a pleasure to sing and perform live in Delhi. The people here are energetic which fills us with new enthusiasm every time we step on the stage.”, further added Dr Jagriti Luthra Prasanna and Dr Neeta Pandey Negi.

There could be nothing more healing and soothing for Delhi than the voice of Sufi sisters who have created a special place in the heart of the people.

ABOUT ROOHANI SISTERS

Dr Jagriti Luthra Prasanna and Dr Neeta Pandey Negi- the duo popularly known as ‘Roohani sisters’- who have performed on both National and International forums and their performance in Delhi at Central Park is the addition of yet another feather in their hat. Whenever Dr Jagriti and Dr. Neeta perform together, it appears as if the entire ambience is soaked in the soulfulness of Sufism and Sufi Music.

The sisters not only excel in Sufi music but also hold doctorates from Delhi University in Indian classical music and Sufi Music. The best part about Roohani sisters’ singing is that they mix the tunes of Sufi music and Indian classical music which makes their singing even more wonderful. The combination of both these forms of music makes their singing even more mellifluous and impeccable.