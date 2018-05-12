Property Management Services In Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX/2018: Hiring a professional property management company ensures smooth tenancy and better returns from the property. The property manager acts as a connecting link between the renter and property owner. Cloud Real Estate in Killeen, TX specializes in providing excellent property management services to their clients.

Established in 1908, they are one of the oldest names in real estate industry. They serve clients across Killeen, Copperas Cove, Belton, Harker Heights, Temple, Nolanville and the neighbouring areas. The property managers specialize in rental houses, duplexes, fourplexes, townhomes, commercial property etc.

Property Management Services Provided By Them

• Property marketing

• Screening tenants

• Collection of rent

• Maintenance and repair

• Preparing monthly financial statements

• Preparation and enforcement of a lease

• Property inspections etc.

Why Choose Them

• Professional handling of aspects related to property management

• Friendly and helpful staff

• Smooth tenancy

• Highest standards of excellence assured

• Attention to minutest details

• Specialize in residential rental property management

• Ensure hassle free paperwork

• Affiliated with the Fort Hood Area Association of Realtors, Global Real Estate Companies, Association of the United States Army, Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, Multiple Listing Service, US Military on the Move and Better Business Bureau.• Provide option to perform online search of rental homes and guide their clients throughout the renting process.

• Help renters in looking for a pet friendly accommodation.

• The agents of the real estate company assist the clients in understanding the terms and conditions, moving out guidelines, pet policies, utility information, drafting extension and cancellation of tenure notices etc.

Other Services

• Buy & sell residential properties

• Commercial properties on rent

For more information on the property management services provided by Cloud Retail Service, you can visit 1703 South W.S. Young Drive, Killeen, Texas 76543. You can also call on 254-690-3311 or visit http://cloudrealestate.com