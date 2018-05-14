Automotive Air Filters Market : Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2023

Study on Automotive Air Filters Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Automotive Air Filters Market by application (passenger car, heavy & light commercial vehicles, and two wheelers), product (cabin, and intake), end-user (aftermarket, and OEM) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Automotive Air Filters over the period of 2017 to 2023. According to report the global automotive air filters market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global automotive air filters market covers segments such as application, product, and end-user. The application segments include passenger car, heavy & light commercial vehicles, and two wheelers. On the basis of product the global automotive air filters market is categorized into cabin, and intake. Furthermore, on the basis of end-user the automotive air filters market is segmented as aftermarket, and OEM.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive air filters market such as, Sogefi S.p.A., Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Valeo S.A., Roki Co. Ltd, Mann+Hummel, Mahle GmbH., Lydall Inc., Denso Corporation, Cummins Inc., and Clarcor Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global automotive air filters market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of automotive air filters market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the automotive air filters market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the automotive air filters market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Automotive Air Filters Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Automotive Air Filters Market

4. Global Automotive Air Filters Market by Application 2017 – 2023

4.1 Passenger car

4.2 Heavy & light commercial vehicles

4.3 Two wheelers

5. Global Automotive Air Filters Market by Product 2017 – 2023

5.1 Cabin

5.2 Intake

6. Global Automotive Air Filters Market by End-User 2017 – 2023

6.1 Aftermarket

6.2 OEM

7. Global Automotive Air Filters Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America Automotive Air Filters Market by Application

7.1.2 North America Automotive Air Filters Market by Product

7.1.3 North America Automotive Air Filters Market by End-user

7.1.4 North America Automotive Air Filters Market by Country

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe Automotive Air Filters Market by Application

7.2.2 Europe Automotive Air Filters Market by Product

7.2.3 Europe Automotive Air Filters Market by End-user

7.2.4 Europe Automotive Air Filters Market by Country

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Air Filters Market by Application

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Air Filters Market by Product

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Air Filters Market by End-user

7.3.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Air Filters Market by Country

7.4 RoW

7.4.1 RoW Automotive Air Filters Market by Application

7.4.2 RoW Automotive Air Filters Market by Product

7.4.3 RoW Automotive Air Filters Market by End-user

7.4.4 RoW Automotive Air Filters Market by Sub-region

8. Companies Covered

8.1 Sogefi S.p.A.

8.2 Toyota Boshoku Corporation

8.3 Valeo S.A.

8.4 Roki Co. Ltd

8.5 Mann+Hummel

8.6 Mahle GmbH.

8.7 Lydall Inc.

8.8 Denso Corporation

8.9 Cummins Inc.

8.10 Clarcor Inc.

