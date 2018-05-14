Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2024

Study on Automotive Paints and Coatings Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Automotive Paints and Coatings Market by coat type (solvent-borne, water-borne), technology (base coat, electro coat, clear coat, primer), vehicle type (passenger cars, light, and heavy commercial vehicles) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Automotive Paints and Coatings over the period of 2018 to 2024. According to report the global automotive paints and coatings market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Segment Covered

The report on global automotive paints and coatings market covers segments such as, coat type, technology and vehicle type. On the basis of coat type the global automotive paints and coatings market is categorized into solvent-borne, water-borne and others. On the basis of technology the global automotive paints and coatings market is categorized into base coat, electro coat, clear coat and primer. On the basis of vehicle type the global automotive paints and coatings market is categorized into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive paints and coatings market such as, Akzonobel N.V., BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems, Bayer, Cabot Corp., Donglai Coating Technology (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd., Eastman, Feidal Coatings, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. and PPG Industries, Inc..

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global automotive paints and coatings market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of automotive paints and coatings market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the automotive paints and coatings market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the automotive paints and coatings market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Market

4. Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Market by Coat Type

4.1. Solvent-Borne

4.2. Water-Borne

4.3. Others

5. Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Market by Technology

5.1. Base Coat

5.2. Electro Coat

5.3. Clear Coat

5.4. Primer

6. Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Market by Vehicle Type

6.1. Passenger Cars

6.2. Light Commercial Vehicles

6.3. Heavy Commercial Vehicles

7. Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Market by Region 2018-2024

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Automotive Paints and Coatings Market by Coat Type

7.1.2. North America Automotive Paints and Coatings Market by Technology

7.1.3. North America Automotive Paints and Coatings Market by Vehicle Type

7.1.4. North America Automotive Paints and Coatings Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Automotive Paints and Coatings Market by Coat Type

7.2.2. Europe Automotive Paints and Coatings Market by Technology

7.2.3. Europe Automotive Paints and Coatings Market by Vehicle Type

7.2.4. Europe Automotive Paints and Coatings Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Automotive Paints and Coatings Market by Coat Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Automotive Paints and Coatings Market by Technology

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Automotive Paints and Coatings Market by Vehicle Type

7.3.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Paints and Coatings Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Automotive Paints and Coatings Market by Coat Type

7.4.2. RoW Automotive Paints and Coatings Market by Technology

7.4.3. RoW Automotive Paints and Coatings Market by Vehicle Type

7.4.4. RoW Automotive Paints and Coatings Market by Sub-region

8. Company Covered

8.1. Akzonobel N.v.

8.2. BASF SE

8.3. Axalta Coating Systems

8.4. Bayer

8.5. Cabot Corp.

8.6. Donglai Coating Technology (shanghai) Co.,ltd.

8.7. Eastman

8.8. Feidal Coatings

8.9. Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

8.10. PPG Industries, Inc.

