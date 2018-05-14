Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2017-2023

Study on Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market by engine type, component (engine control unit, injectors, pump, fuel rail, and sensors), GDI support technologies (gasoline particulate filter, gasoline turbocharger), vehicle type (pickup truck, coupe, sedan, hatchback) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System over the period of 2017 to 2023. The study also highlights the impact of drivers, restraints and macro indicators on the global and regional markets of gasoline direct injection over the short term as well as long term. The report is a comprehensive presentation of trends, forecast and dollar values of global gasoline direct injection market. According to report the global gasoline direct injection market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.16% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global gasoline direct injection system market covers segments such as engine type, component, GDI support technologies, and vehicle type. The engine type segments include i3, i4, v6, v8, and others. On the basis of component the global gasoline direct injection system market is categorized into engine control unit (ECU), fuel injectors, fuel pump, fuel rail, and sensors. Furthermore, on the basis of GDI support technologies the gasoline direct injection system market is segmented as gasoline particulate filter (GPF), and gasoline turbocharger. On the basis of vehicle type the gasoline direct injection system market is segmented as SUV/MPV, pickup truck, coupe, sedan, and hatchback.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global gasoline direct injection system market such as, Continental , Hitachi , Delphi , Denso , Robert Bosch , Stanadyne , Keihin , Magneti Marelli, Renesas , and Park-Ohio .

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global gasoline direct injection system market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of gasoline direct injection system market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the gasoline direct injection system market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the gasoline direct injection system market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/automotive/global_gasoline_direct_injection_market

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Gasoline Direct Injection System Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Gasoline Direct Injection System Market

4. Global Gasoline Direct Injection System Market by Engine Type 2017 – 2023

4.1 I3

4.2 I4

4.3 V6

4.4 V8

4.5 Others

5. Global Gasoline Direct Injection System Market by Component 2017 – 2023

5.1 Engine Control Unit (ECU)

5.2 Fuel Injectors

5.3 Fuel Pump

5.4 Fuel Rail

5.5 Sensors

6. Global Gasoline Direct Injection System Market by GDI Support Technologies 2017 – 2023

6.1 Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF)

6.2 Gasoline Turbocharger

7. Global Gasoline Direct Injection System Market by Vehicle Type 2017 – 2023

7.1 SUV/MPV

7.2 Pickup Truck

7.3 Coupe

7.4 Sedan

7.5 Hatchback

8. Global Gasoline Direct Injection System Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

8.1 North America

8.1.1 North America Gasoline Direct Injection System Market by Engine Type

8.1.2 North America Gasoline Direct Injection System Market by Component

8.1.3 North America Gasoline Direct Injection System Market by GDI Support Technologies

8.1.4 North America Gasoline Direct Injection System Market by Vehicle Type

8.1.5 North America Gasoline Direct Injection System Market by Country

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Europe Gasoline Direct Injection System Market by Engine Type

8.2.2 Europe Gasoline Direct Injection System Market by Component

8.2.3 Europe Gasoline Direct Injection System Market by GDI Support Technologies

8.2.4 Europe Gasoline Direct Injection System Market by Vehicle Type

8.2.5 Europe Gasoline Direct Injection System Market by Country

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Gasoline Direct Injection System Market by Engine Type

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Gasoline Direct Injection System Market by Component

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Gasoline Direct Injection System Market by GDI Support Technologies

8.3.4 Asia-Pacific Gasoline Direct Injection System Market by Vehicle Type

8.3.5 Asia-Pacific Gasoline Direct Injection System Market by Country

8.4 RoW

8.4.1 RoW Gasoline Direct Injection System Market by Engine Type

8.4.2 RoW Gasoline Direct Injection System Market by Component

8.4.3 RoW Gasoline Direct Injection System Market by GDI Support Technologies

8.4.4 RoW Gasoline Direct Injection System Market by Vehicle Type

8.4.5 RoW Gasoline Direct Injection System Market by Sub-region

Companies Covered

9.1 Continental

9.2 Hitachi

9.3 Delphi

9.4 Denso

9.5 Robert Bosch

9.6 Stanadyne

9.7 Keihin

9.8 Magneti Marelli

9.9 Renesas

9.10 Park-Ohio

Click the Below View Full Report: –https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/automotive/global_gasoline_direct_injection_market