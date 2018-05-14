Global Transmission Repair Market Industry 2023

Study on Transmission Repair Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Transmission Repair Market by components (transmission filters, fluids, gaskets and seals, gears, clutch, pressure plates, axles, flywheels, oil pumps), repair type (transmission overhaul, transmission, general repair),vehicle type (passenger, commercial vehicle) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Transmission Repair over the period of 2017 to 2023. According to report the global transmission repair market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.17% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global transmission repair market covers segments such as components, repair type, and vehicle type. The components segments include transmission filters, fluids, gaskets and seals, O-rings, gears, clutch plates, pressure plates, axles, flywheels, and oil pumps. On the basis of repair type the global transmission repair market is categorized into transmission overhaul, transmission and general repair. Furthermore, on the basis of vehicle type the transmission repair market is segmented as passenger vehicle, and commercial vehicle.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global transmission repair market such as, Continental, BorgWarner, Schaeffler, Allison Transmission, ZF Friedrichshafen, Aamco Transmissions, Lee Myles Autocare & Transmission, Mister Transmission, Firestone Complete Auto Care, and Cottman Transmission and Total Auto Care.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global transmission repair market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of transmission repair market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the transmission repair market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the transmission repair market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Transmission Repair Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Transmission Repair Market

4. Global Transmission Repair Market by Components 2017 – 2023

4.1 Transmission Filters

4.2 Fluids

4.3 Gaskets and Seals

4.4 O-Rings

4.5 Gears

4.6 Clutch Plates

4.7 Pressure Plates

4.8 Axles

4.9 Flywheels

4.10 Oil Pumps

5. Global Transmission Repair Market by Repair Type 2017 – 2023

5.1 Transmission Overhaul

5.2 Transmission General Repair

6. Global Transmission Repair Market by Vehicle Type 2017 – 2023

6.1 Passenger Vehicle

6.2 Commercial Vehicle

7. Global Transmission Repair Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America Transmission Repair Market by Components

7.1.2 North America Transmission Repair Market by Repair Type

7.1.3 North America Transmission Repair Market by Vehicle Type

7.1.4 North America Transmission Repair Market by Country

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe Transmission Repair Market by Components

7.2.2 Europe Transmission Repair Market by Repair Type

7.2.3 Europe Transmission Repair Market by Vehicle Type

7.2.4 Europe Transmission Repair Market by Country

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Transmission Repair Market by Components

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Transmission Repair Market by Repair Type

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific Transmission Repair Market by Vehicle Type

7.3.4 Asia-Pacific Transmission Repair Market by Country

7.4 RoW

7.4.1 RoW Transmission Repair Market by Components

7.4.2 RoW Transmission Repair Market by Repair Type

7.4.3 RoW Transmission Repair Market by Vehicle Type

7.4.4 RoW Transmission Repair Market by Sub-region

8. Companies Covered

8.1 Continental

8.2 Borgwarner

8.3 Schaeffler

8.4 Allison Transmission

8.5 ZF Friedrichshafen

8.6 Aamco Transmissions

8.7 Lee Myles Autocare & Transmission

8.8 Mister Transmission

8.9 Firestone Complete Auto Care

8.10 Cottman Transmission and Total Auto Care

