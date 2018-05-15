SURAT, INDIA – 15, May 2018: Greencom Ebizz Infotech, one of the main portable application development organization, today reported new highlights of their application named Add Text and Timestamp on Gallery Photos for Android platform.

The application concentrates on stamping gallery photographs idea and for the same incorporates 4-in-1 stamps that incorporates Date and Timestamp, Signature Text, Watermark Logo and GPS Location Tag.

Add Text and Timestamp to Gallery Photos has been made with finest highlights and functionalities that allow to set up different stamps and mark words on photographs to enliven your display photos superbly.

Expansion of new highlights made this application an entire bundle for those looking for photo stamping solutions in a solitary download.

New Features of App,

New Brand Logos .

Shot on Tag Stamp Position Changeable..

Functionality to include custom shot logo.

Choose your phone model according to brand.

“It is very crucial to get appreciation by the users for whom the product has been developed then only it holds the importance behind that development” – Said Suresh Kalathiya, CEO Ebizz Infotech.

When queried about future updates, he replied “Yes! We have lined up some interesting features for our users in the future updates too” he finished up.

A few sources uncovered that couple of applications specifically Custom Video Stamper and GPS Gallery are scheduled for future launches on App Store and Google Play Store which is said be under development.