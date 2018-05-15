Aircraft Actuator Market Future Trends and Scope Analysis by 2023

Study on Aircraft Actuator Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Aircraft Actuator Market by type(very large body, wide body, and narrow body), component(electrical and mechanical component, electronic component, and actuator), and application(flight control system, landing and braking system, power generation system, and other) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Aircraft Actuator over the period of 2017 to 2023.According to report the global aircraft actuator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global aircraft actuator market covers segments such as aircraft type, component, and application. The aircraft type segments include very large body, wide body, and narrow body. On the basis of component the global aircraft actuator market is categorized into electrical and mechanical component, electronic component, and actuator. Furthermore, on the basis of application the aircraft actuator market is segmented as flight control system, landing and braking system, power generation system, fuel management system, health monitoring system, power distribution system, avionics system, and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global aircraft actuator market such as, Honeywell, Parker Aerospace, UTC Aerospace Systems, Moog, Rockwell Collins, Safran SA, Woodward, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Microsemi Corp., and Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global aircraft actuator market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of aircraft actuator market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the aircraft actuator market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the aircraft actuator market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Browse Detailed Description and Company Mentioned in this Report @

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/automotive/global_aircraft_actuator_market

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Aircraft Actuator Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Aircraft Actuator Market

4. Global Aircraft Actuator Market by Aircraft Type 2017 – 2023

4.1 Very Large Body

4.2 Wide Body

4.3 Narrow Body

5. Global Aircraft Actuator Market by Component 2017 – 2023

5.1 Electrical and Mechanical Component

5.1.1 Motors

5.1.1.1 AC Motors

5.1.1.1.1 Induction Motors

5.1.1.1.2 Synchronous Motors

5.1.1.2 DC Motors

5.1.1.2.1 Brushed DC Motors

5.1.1.2.2 Brushless Permanent Magnet Motors

5.1.2 Auxiliary Power Units (APUS)

5.1.3 Valves

5.1.4 Generators

5.1.5 Others

5.2 Electronic Component

5.2.1 Converters

5.2.1.1 AC-DC Converter

5.2.1.2 DC-AC Converter

5.2.1.3 DC-DC Converter

5.2.1.4 Bi-Directional DC-DC Converter

5.2.2 Transistors

5.2.2.1 Metal-Oxide Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistors (MOSFETS)

5.2.2.2 Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTS)

5.2.2.3 Bipolar Junction Transistors (BJTS)

5.2.3 Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA)

5.2.4 Integrated Circuits (ICS)

5.2.5 Thyristors

5.2.6 Diodes

5.2.7 Others

5.3 Actuator

5.3.1 Pneumatic Actuators

5.3.2 Other Actuators

5.3.3 Hydraulic Actuators

5.3.4 Mechanical Actuators

5.3.5 Electric Actuators

6. Global Aircraft Actuator Market by Application 2017 – 2023

6.1 Flight Control System

6.2 Landing and Braking System

6.3 Power Generation System

6.4 Fuel Management System

6.5 Health Monitoring System

6.6 Power Distribution System

6.7 Avionics System

6.8 Others

7. Global Aircraft Actuator Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

7.1 North America 7.1.1 North America Aircraft Actuator Market by Aircraft Type 7.1.2 North America Aircraft Actuator Market by Component

7.1.3 North America Aircraft Actuator Market by Application 7.1.4 North America Aircraft Actuator Market by Country

7.2 Europe 7.2.1 Europe Aircraft Actuator Market by Aircraft Type 7.2.2 Europe Aircraft Actuator Market by Component 7.2.3 Europe Aircraft Actuator Market by Application

7.2.4 Europe Aircraft Actuator Market by Country

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7 7.3.3 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Actuator Market by Application 7.3.4 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Actuator Market by Country

7.4 RoW

7.4.1 RoW Aircraft Actuator Market by Aircraft Type

7.4.2 RoW Aircraft Actuator Market by Component

7.4.3 RoW Aircraft Actuator Market by Application

7.4.4 RoW Aircraft Actuator Market by Sub-region

8. Companies Covered

8.1 Honeywell

8.2 Parker Aerospace

8.3 UTC Aerospace Systems

8.4 Moog

8.5 Rockwell Collins

8.6 Safran SA

8.7 Woodward, Inc.

8.8 Infineon Technologies AG

8.9 Microsemi Corp.

8.10 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Enquire about this Premium Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/automotive/global_aircraft_actuator_market