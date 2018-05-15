Automotive Bumpers Market 2017, Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Survey, Growth and Major Policies Report

Study on Automotive Bumpers Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Automotive Bumpers Market by product type (roll pan bumpers, step bumpers, deep drop bumpers, tube bumpers), raw material (aluminium, steel, plastic), vehicle type (passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle), sales channel (OEM and aftermarket) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Automotive Bumpers over the period of 2017 to 2023. According to report the global automotive bumpers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segment Covered

The report on global automotive bumpers market covers segments such as product type, raw material, vehicle type and sales channel. On the basis of product type the global automotive bumpers market are categorized into roll pan bumpers, step bumpers, deep drop bumpers and tube bumpers. On the basis of raw material the global automotive bumpers market is categorized into aluminium, steel, plastic and others. On the basis of vehicle type the global automotive bumpers market is categorized into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. On the basis of sales channel the global automotive bumpers market is categorized into OEM and aftermarket.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive bumpers market such as Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., Hyundai Mobies Co., Ltd, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Delphi Automotive, Valeo S. A., Plastic Omnium SA, Magna International, Inc., Futaba Industrial Co., Ltd., SMP Deutschland GmbH and Flex-N-Gate Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global automotive bumpers market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of automotive bumpers market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the automotive bumpers market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the automotive bumpers market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Automotive Bumpers Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Automotive Bumpers Market

4. Global Automotive Bumpers Market by Product Type 2017 – 2023

4.1 Roll Pan Bumpers

4.2 Step Bumper

4.3 Deep Drop Bumpers

4.4 Tube Bumper

5. Global Automotive Bumpers Market by Raw Material 2017 – 2023

5.1 Aluminium

5.2 Plastic

5.3 Steel

5.4 Others

6. Global Automotive Bumpers Market by Vehicle Type 2017 – 2023

6.1 Passenger Vehicle

6.2 Commercial Vehicle

7. Global Automotive Bumpers Market by Sales Channel 2017 – 2023

7.1 OEM

7.2 Aftermarket

8. Global Automotive Bumpers Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

8.1 North America

8.1.1 North America Automotive Bumpers Market by Product Type

8.1.2 North America Automotive Bumpers Market by Raw Material

8.1.3 North America Automotive Bumpers Market by Vehicle Type

8.1.4 North America Automotive Bumpers Market by Sales Channel

8.1.5 North America Automotive Bumpers Market by Country

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Europe Automotive Bumpers Market by Product Type

8.2.2 Europe Automotive Bumpers Market by Raw Material

8.2.3 Europe Automotive Bumpers Market by Vehicle Type

8.2.4 Europe Automotive Bumpers Market by Sales Channel

8.2.5 Europe Automotive Bumpers Market by Country

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Bumpers Market by Product Type

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Bumpers Market by Raw Material

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Bumpers Market by Vehicle Type

8.3.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Bumpers Market by Sales Channel

8.3.5 Asia-Pacific Automotive Bumpers Market by Country

8.4 RoW

8.4.1 RoW Automotive Bumpers Market by Product Type

8.4.2 RoW Automotive Bumpers Market by Raw Material

8.4.3 RoW Automotive Bumpers Market by Vehicle Type

8.4.4 RoW Automotive Bumpers Market by Sales Channel

8.4.5 RoW Automotive Bumpers Market by Sub-region

9. Companies Covered

9.1 Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd

9.2 Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

9.3 Toyota Boshoku Corporation

9.4 Delphi Automotive

9.5 Valeo S.A.

9.6 Plastic Omnium SA

9.7 Magna International, Inc.

9.8 Futaba Industrial Co., Ltd.

9.9 SMP Deutschland GmbH

9.10 Flex-N-Gate Corporation

