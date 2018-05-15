Digital Marketers India Shared How They Doubled Traffic with Budget Digital Marketing Solution

Digital Marketers India is a full service digital marketing agency based in Ahmedabad Gujarat, India. The company has been offering custom and client centric digital marketing services to its customers in India and other foreign countries. Recently, a representative of the company shared their recent case study of a destination wedding planner who could double her website visitors’ traffic by using expert digital marketing services of this marketing agency

According to the shared details, the client is a startup who provides the service as a destination wedding planner in Europe for foreign couples. The client was using traditional marketing services and wasn’t getting good results. She wanted to use expert digital marketing services, but she had a very limited budget which is as low as 100 USD/Month. During her hunt to find a trustworthy digital marketing company she contacted Digital Marketers India that provided her budget digital marketing solution in her budget.

She had contacted multiple digital marketing agencies and experts to leverage benefits of online marketing. However, she had a very low budget compared to her expectations, so she couldn’t get required service. We have budget digital marketing solutions for clients. Based on their budget, market and other factors, we proposed custom service to her. We had provided her the same in her budget. Also, we were transparent about the results and hadn’t promised stars and moons”, shared Ash Vyas, Director, Digital Marketers India.

According to the shared detail, below is the list of expert digital marketing services offered by the company:

• Blog content writing

• Blog posting

• Blog marketing

• Social Media Marketing

“She was not ready to invest much so we suggested her to invest in the content marketing. We proposed Regular Blogging and Blog marketing to her as this is one of the best digital marketing activities. This is not just blog writing and posting; it is much more than that. It includes on page optimization as well as social media marketing.”, shared representative of the digital marketing company.

The company could get really good results for the client within a time span of two months. Below is the list of results achieved:

• 50% increase in visitors’ traffic

• 95% increase in organic traffic

• 57% increase in social traffic

• Increased Lead generation

The company has shared a complete case study on their website as well to showcase it to its clients and website visitors. The case study includes complete process, services, benefits and many other details. To explore the complete case study, please visit http://digitalmarketersindia.com/case-study-doubled-visitors-budget-digital-marketing-solution/