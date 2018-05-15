Happy Father’s Day With Eberhard & Co. Tazio Nuvolari

Watches by Eberhard & Co. have long been noted for such tangible values as the high-grade materials and sophisticated technologies they use. At the same time, they’ve been renowned for the emotional virtue of reflecting human greatness as expressed, for instance, in personal courage and team spirit. In this way, the brand of Eberhard & Co. has traditionally translated man’s achievements into watches inherently dedicated to great people, great enterprises, and great moments in time.

It was hence a foregone conclusion that the product range of Eberhard & Co. would simply have to include a watch to celebrate the legendary Tazio Nuvolari, greatest car-racing myth of all times. So it was with good reason that, in the tradition of its makers’ conceptual philosophy, the Tazio Nuvolari was designed, both functionally and aesthetically, in an obvious allusion to the dashboard instruments in vintage race cars – specifically so the famous models which the Flying Mantovanian drove to so many victories.

Said vintage dashboard instruments were essentially designed to give optimum performance and legibility and to resist the punishments of weather and vibration. So the Tazio Nuvolari chronograph was duly devised to live up to the same criteria. Readability is optimised by the generously sized inset dials, and the tritiated Arabic numerals and minute and hour hands are perfectly legible even in the darkness. The black dial and the antiglare sapphire glass combine to facilitate recognition of the readings and quick checks of the tachometer.

The eight screws securing the caseback and the screwed-in crown render the timepiece perfectly waterproof while also affording maximum protection to its sophisticated movement and a balance wheel made from a special Glucydur alloy.

The Tazio Nuvolari is a typical chronograph by Eberhard & Co., a company known as a pioneer in the history of chronometry. So chances are if Tazio Nuvolari were to sit at the wheel today, he would surely be wearing “his chronograph” tied around his wrist. Maybe, too, we could even see him smile with pleasure at a little feature on the left of the dial that makes this chronograph even more exclusive; it’s the stylised image of a mascot tortoise given to him by poet Gabriele D’Annunzio with the dedication, “To the fastest driver in the world, the slowest animal”. So, the facsimile engraving of the champion’s signature on the caseback was, obviously enough, a veritable must.

Tazio Nuvolari

Gold Car Collection

This a special edition of the “Tazio Nuvolari”, one of the most famous chronographs from La Maison Suisse d‘Horlogerie Eberhard & Co.

The caseback is transparent to reveal the beauty of the movement with its high-grade embellishments and the rotor with its equally as subtle engravings depicting a stylised 18 ct. gold replica of that Alfa Romeo Tipo C which the great Nivola used to drive to his impressive victories. Water-resistant down to 30 m., made of stainless steel, with a unique dial in black, scale engravings on the bezel denoting miles, rosebud finish. The Tazio Nuvolari Gold Car Collection is in true keeping with the Eberhard & Co. watchmaking tradition.

Also available in Ø 43 mm.

Technical Features

Reference: 31037

Movement: calibre ETA 7750 13 1/4″

mechanical chronograph with automatic winding. Superbly executed Côte de Genève embellishments, 25 rubies and 16 blue screws. 2 counters: 30 minutes, 12 hours. Rotor with details in 18-karat gold: Tazio Nuvolari at the wheel of his Alfa Romeo, Côte de Genève style embellishments and gilt engravings (Tazio Nuvolari 1892-1992 – Gold Car Collection – Alfa Romeo tipo C)

Case: stainless steel

Diameter of the case: 39,50 mm.

Thickness of the case: 14,00 mm.

Case-back: locked by 8 screws in 18-karat gold, with rosebud finish, sapphire crystal

Strap attachment: 20,00 mm.

Water resistance: 30 m.

Crown: steel, screwed in, water-tight, personalised “E”

Bezel: rosebud finish, high-gloss flank, scale

engravings in black denoting miles,

opening of bezel 28,50 mm

Glass: sapphire, non reflecting

Dial: black, with luminescent Arabic numerals. Next to 9 o‘clock, signature and stylised depiction of Tazio Nuvolari’s mascot tortoise

Hands: baton-shaped, glossy white, luminescent

Push buttons: steel, rectangular, water-tight

Strap: real crocodile leather, personalised buckle “E&C” in steel

Bracelet: stainless steel, “Charme”, invisible clasp with a very special detail: the stylised mascot tortoise in 18-karat gold

Other version: “Grande Taille” – Reference 31038

Case’s diameter 43,00 mm., on strap or on “Charme” steel bracelet