Lifeasy to hire 250 employees in 2018

India’s leading on-demand home service provider, Lifeasy today announced the company’s plan to expand its presence and hire more 250 employees in this financial year. Major hiring will be for service technicians, operational and corporate staff.

“On Demand Home service sector is witnessing unprecedented growth and we expect the business to grow for Lifeasy at pace of about 5X in 2018 and will be adding 250 additional team member to support our business growth. We are not only diversifying our service portfolio but also increasing the density of technical manpower presence in service locations.” Jeet Narayan Singh, Co-founder at Lifeasy said.

Understanding the existence of a huge gap in the on-demand home service segment in delivering the quality & timely services, Lifeasy started its operation with a mission to fulfil the gaps so that customers can enjoy the delightful service experience.

Lifeasy is committed for predictability to customers in all aspect of service, especially in delivering Quality Service, On Time Service Delivery with Transparent Prices. Lifeasy commenced operations in April 2016 with a small team of only 5 members and today delivering more than 4000 orders every month with the help of approx 150+ team member.

“Lifeasy delivers the majority of services by its own employed, trained team member and offers services by only trained professionals who have the requisite expertise to service, repair, maintain and install a wide array of home and commercial products. We are looking to increase our team in all service category ” adds Jeet Narayan Singh.

About Lifeasy

Lifeasy headquartered in Noida has its dominant presence in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad & Gurgaon. The company provides over 200 services in approx 18 types of categories in Delhi/ NCR currently and has catered to more than 35000+ customers and has grown exponentially in Delhi/NCR.

Lifeasy also offers very unique propositions to its customers by way of offering multiple annual subscription plans where they get almost all kinds of home services without any concerns. Services can be booked via Android / iOS App / Website & Call Centre.

Lifeasy deploys its experts for all your requirements related to electrical, plumbing, carpentering, IT repairs, AC Service, Home Appliance Repair, Modular Kitchen, Home Painting, amongst others.