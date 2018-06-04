Current Trends in Biosurfactants Market with Future Scope Analysis

Study on Biosurfactants Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Biosurfactants Market by product types (alkyl polyglucosides, sorbitan esters, sophorolipids, methyl ester sulfonates), by application (household detergents, fabric softener, industrial & institutional cleaners, food processing, oilfield chemicals) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Biosurfactants over the period of 2013 to 2023. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global Biosurfactants Market which includes company profiling of, Ecover, Akzo Nobel, BASF, Croda International, Saraya, Soliance, Kao, Sun Products Corporation, Chemtura Corporation, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation. According to report the global biosurfactants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global biosurfactants market covers segments such as product types, and application. The product types segments include alkyl polyglucosides (APG), sorbitan esters, sucrose esters, rhamnolipids, sophorolipids, methyl ester sulfonates (MES), and others. On the basis of application the global biosurfactants market is categorized into agricultural chemicals, household detergents, fabric softener, industrial & institutional cleaners, food processing, oilfield chemicals, textiles, pharmaceutical, cosmetics and personal care, and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global biosurfactants market such as, Ecover, Akzo Nobel, BASF, Croda International, Saraya, Soliance, Kao, Sun Products Corporation, Chemtura Corporation, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global biosurfactants market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of biosurfactants market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the biosurfactants market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the biosurfactants market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Biosurfactants Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.4 Challenges

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the global biosurfactants market

4. Global Biosurfactants Market by Product Types 2017 – 2023

4.1 Alkyl Polyglucosides (APG)

4.2 Sorbitan Esters

4.3 Sucrose Esters

4.4 Rhamnolipids

4.5 Sophorolipids

4.6 Methyl Ester Sulfonates (MES)

4.7 Others

5. Global Biosurfactants Market by Application 2017 – 2023

5.1 Agricultural Chemicals

5.2 Household Detergents

5.3 Fabric softener

5.4 Industrial & Institutional Cleaners

5.5 Food Processing

5.6 Oilfield Chemicals

5.7 Textiles

5.8 Pharmaceutical

5.9 Cosmetics and personal care

5.10 Others

6. Global Biosurfactants Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Biosurfactants Market by Product Types

6.1.2 North America Biosurfactants Market by Application

6.1.3 North America Biosurfactants Market by Country

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Biosurfactants Market by Product Types

6.2.2 Europe Biosurfactants Market by Application

6.2.3 Europe Biosurfactants Market by Country

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Biosurfactants Market by Product Types

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Biosurfactants Market by Application

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Biosurfactants Market by Country

6.4 Row

6.4.1 Row Biosurfactants Market by Product Types

6.4.2 Row Biosurfactants Market by Application

6.4.3 Row Biosurfactants Market by Sub-Region

7. Companies Covered

7.1 Ecover

7.2 Akzo Nobel

7.3 BASF

7.4 Croda International

7.5 Saraya

7.6 Soliance

7.7 Kao

7.8 Sun Products Corporation

7.9 Chemtura Corporation

7.10 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

