Pro-Diet Bars Market to Observe Strong Development by 2024

Pro-Diet Bars Market Introduction

Health and nutrition bars market are witnessing high demand owing to the growing awareness about health and wellness among the consumers. A wide range of nutrition bars is available to meet the consumer needs, among which pro-diet bars are one of the highly demanded nutrition bars. Pro-diet bars have gained popularity among the consumers driven by the nutritional attributes. Pro-diet bars have few carbs, vitamins, and minerals but high protein content which serves best for consumers who are on protein diets, athletes and gym enthusiasts. Pro-diet bars market primarily target the audience who demand protein sources that do not require any preparation. Pro-diet bars market is expected to grow over the forecast period attributed to the high demand among fitness freaks and athletes.

Pro-Diet Bars Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for pro-diet bars is driven by the nutritional benefits such as high protein concentration, less quantity of carbs, few vitamins and minerals. Pro-diet bars serve as a workout fuel for exercise enthusiasts which helps them in muscle build up. Pro-diet bars are equivalent to meals which avoid the consumers from overeating thus preventing them from gaining weight. Pro-diet bars market are driven by its multiple benefits which include the pro-diet bar being a meal substitute for consumers who are on a weight watch as it curbs out the appetite along with providing appropriate protein and nutrient content, pro-diet bars serve as an adequate protein diet for women who often miss out on consuming the required protein content from their daily meals. Pro-diet bars market is significantly boosted by the high demand among the athletes for whom, the pro-diet bars serve as a fuel for energy. Besides the demand generated by the consumers, another factor that contributes to the growth of pro-diet bars includes the availability of pro-diet bars in a variety of flavors which enhances the taste of the bars thereby stirring up the demand among consumers.

Pro-diet bars, in spite of offering multiple benefits face few restraints that hinder the growth of the pro-diet bars market globally. Pro-diet bars are protein derivatives such as whey, soy, and pea flour which taste awful. In order to enhance the taste to make it edible manufacturers add sweeteners such as sugar alcohol which have high chances of causing stomach upsets, bloating, flatulence and diarrhea. They also add high fructose corn syrup which can disrupt the metabolic syndrome. Few pro-diet bars contain high amounts of preservatives, artificial flavors and hydrogenated vegetable oils which can compromise on the nutritional attribute of the pro-diet bars.

Pro-Diet Bars Market: Regional Outlook

Regional coverage for pro-diet bars market includes North America, Latin America, Europe Asia-Pacific and China (APAC) and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). U.S market in North America and Europe account for a significant market share in the global pro-diet bars market owing to the presence of highly health conscious consumers, athletes and exercise and fitness enthusiasts. Pro-diet bars market in India witnesses a budding market attributed to the increasing rate of fitness freaks, increasing awareness about the product and its benefits, increasing sports activities and increasing incidences of health issues such as diabetes and obesity. Increasing purchasing power of the consumers also drives the pro-diet bars market in India.

Pro-Diet Bars Market: Market Players

Few players operating in the pro-diet market include Naturell, Xterra Nutrition, Nestle (PowerBar), Coca-Cola (Odwalla), General Mills, Kelloggs, Promax Nutrition and others.