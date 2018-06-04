Research Report Covers the Global Micro Turbines Market 2024

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Micro Turbines Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Micro Turbines Market by rating (12–50 kW, 50–250 kW, and 250–500 kW), application (standby power, and combined heat & power), end-user (commercial, industrial, and residential) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Micro Turbines Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Micro Turbines Market. According to report the global micro turbines market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.38% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Segments Covered

The report on global micro turbines market covers segments such as rating, application, and end-user. The rating segments include 12–50 kW, 50–250 kW, and 250–500 kW. On the basis of application the global micro turbines market is categorized into standby power, and combined heat & power. Furthermore, on the basis of end-user the micro turbines market is segmented as commercial, industrial, and residential.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global micro turbines market such as, Capstone Turbine, Bladon Jets, Brayton Energy, Eneftech Innovation, Flexenergy, Ansaldo Energia, Icrtec, Aurelia, Toyota Turbine and Systems, and MTT.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Micro Turbines Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Micro Turbines Market

4. Global Micro Turbines Market by Rating 2018 – 2024

4.1 12–50 kW

4.2 50–250 kW

4.3 250–500 kW

5. Global Micro Turbines Market by Application 2018 – 2024

5.1 Standby Power

5.2 Combined Heat & Power

6. Global Micro Turbines Market by End-User 2018 – 2024

6.1 Commercial

6.2 Industrial

6.3 Residential

7. Global Micro Turbines Market by Regions 2018 – 2024

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America Micro Turbines Market by Rating

7.1.2 North America Micro Turbines Market by Application

7.1.3 North America Micro Turbines Market by End-User

7.1.4 North America Micro Turbines Market by Country

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe Micro Turbines Market by Rating

7.2.2 Europe Micro Turbines Market by Application

7.2.3 Europe Micro Turbines Market by End-User

7.2.4 Europe Micro Turbines Market by Country

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Micro Turbines Market by Rating

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Micro Turbines Market by Application

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific Micro Turbines Market by End-User

7.3.4 Asia-Pacific Micro Turbines Market by Country

7.4 RoW

7.4.1 RoW Micro Turbines Market by Rating

7.4.2 RoW Micro Turbines Market by Application

7.4.3 RoW Micro Turbines Market by End-User

7.4.4 RoW Micro Turbines Market by Sub-region

8. Companies Covered

8.1 Capstone Turbine

8.2 Bladon Jets

8.3 Brayton Energy

8.4 Eneftech Innovation

8.5 Flexenergy

8.6 Ansaldo Energia

8.7 Icrtec

8.8 Aurelia

8.9 Toyota Turbine and Systems

8.10 MTT

