Small Scale LNG Market Size, Development Strategy, Applications and Outlook 2018-2023|In- Depth Industry Analysis Report

Natural gas is a clean source fossil fuel with lowest emission of pollutants. The energy sector is facing issues owing to strict regulations against climate change, widening supply and demand gap, rising concern relating to cleaner and sustainable source of energy, and depleting fossil resources. Natural gas is sustainable energy source. However, the source faces storage issues as the volume of natural gas is high. To solve this problem, natural gas is converted to liquid form at liquefaction terminals, for ease of transportation. At the destination of end use, the liquefied gas is again converted to gas at regasification terminals. Globally, the number of liquefaction & regasification terminals are increasing, given the increasing demand for energy fuel.

The growth of the small scale LNG market is majorly driven by increased demand for energy in the Asia-Pacific region. The government initiatives that focus on providing cleaner fuel, is driving the market, especially in countries such as India and China. The market is further driven by the growing adoption of LNG for heavy duty transportation purposes in the Europe and North American regions. However, the growth of this market can be restrained by the extensive investment required to construct LNG storage plants and fluctuation in global gas market prices.

Honeywell International Inc.

General Electric

Prometheus Energy

Excelerate Energy L.P

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

Engie SA

The Linde Group

Wärtsilä Corporation

Skangas AS

IHI Corporation

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global small scale LNG market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Global small scale LNG market by its type, application, operational depth and regions.

By Type

Liquefaction terminal,

Regasification terminal

By Application

Utilities

Residential

Industrial and Commercial

Marine

Transportation

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Global Small Scale LNG Market: Regional Analysis

Global Small Scale LNG market is expected to witness phenomenal growth during the forecast period. The market is expected to grow in Asia Pacific region and Africa region due to increasing demand for natural gas as fuel for power and automobile industry. Besides, the regions are experiencing surge in projects of liquefaction and regasification terminal. For instance, Japan and South Korea are increasing their liquefaction capacity, thus, driving the market. Egypt has emerged as new importer for LNG while Mozambique has discovered a new gas field, which will make the nation a huge gas exporter. Europe region is likely to follow the small-scale LNG market after Asia Pacific and Africa regions. According to European Union policies, the nations are phasing out coal-based power plants, thus creating surge in demand for LNG.

