25 May 2018

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Release

The Institution of Engineers, Singapore inaugurates Dr. Yeoh Lean Weng as 27th President

IES to drive engineering excellence beyond built environment and recognise wide-ranging skillsets to meet Singapore’s evolving needs

The Institution of Engineers, Singapore (IES) will inaugurate Dr. Yeoh Lean Weng of the National Research Foundation (NRF) as its new President at its 52nd Annual General Meeting tomorrow. He will succeed Er. Edwin Khew and serve for a term of two years.

In consultation with the IES Council, Dr. Yeoh has outlined three priority areas to sharpen IES’ value to Singapore, the engineering community and its members. The first area focuses on achieving engineering excellence beyond the built environment sector to encompass advanced manufacturing, transportation and sustainability, in alignment with national industry transformation strategies. The second area aims at creating a more inclusive engineering community by providing professional recognition for technicians and master craftsmen. The third area centres on rebranding IES to attract younger engineers to join as members.

“I am honoured to be elected as the 27th President of IES. In an economic landscape increasingly shaped by disruptions, IES will challenge status quo to help engineers harness new technologies to transform our industries and quality of life. Our aim is to create a dynamic engineering ecosystem with deeply-skilled engineering professionals who collaborate across disciplines,” said Dr. Yeoh.

Dr. Yeoh has been at the forefront of Singapore’s Research and Development (R&D) advancement for the past 30 years. As the Director of Urban Solutions and Sustainability at NRF, he leads the planning of Singapore’s R&D strategy; manages national R&D programmes in urban solutions; and fosters innovations to address the nation’s long-term energy, water and environmental challenges. He also sits on the board of various institutes of research in energy, solar energy and environment technology.

An electrical engineer by training, Dr. Yeoh has contributed actively to IES since 2007 in various roles. He has been Deputy Chairman of the IES Chartered Engineer Board (Systems Engineering) since 2015; founding Chairman of the IES Certified Systems Engineering Professional and Vice President of IES from 2008 to 2011.

Er. Khew will become IES’ Immediate Past President, after making pivotal contributions in growing IES’ membership to more than 5,700; promoting engineering as the profession of choice; and establishing IES as the preferred partner for engineering matters. His key achievements include growing the IES Chartered Engineer programme into new sectors; and launching two books featuring outstanding engineering contributions to Singapore’s first 50 years.

“We are at a time when Singapore needs to re-imagine and re-strategise engineering to realise the goals of its Industry Transformation Maps, Smart Nation and other national initiatives. With Dr. Yeoh’s rich experience in developing national R&D strategies, commitment to the engineering profession and leadership experience, I am confident that he will help IES rise to new challenges and break new grounds,” said Er. Khew.

– END –

Notes to Media

Chinese Glossary

Terms in English Terms in Chinese

The Institution of Engineers, Singapore (IES) 新加坡工程师学会

Dr. Yeoh Lean Weng, President, IES 杨联文博士, 会长, 新加坡工程师学会

Er. Edwin Khew Teck Fook, (Outgoing) President, IES 邱德福, (前)会长, 新加坡工程师学会

Annex – Biography of Dr. Yeoh Lean Weng

About The Institution of Engineers, Singapore (IES)

The Institution of Engineers, Singapore (IES) was formally established in July 1966 as the national society of engineers in Singapore. IES is the premier engineering institution in Singapore and is called upon by the Government to provide feedback on professional engineering matters.

IES is well represented among the faculty members of the major engineering institutions of higher learning in Singapore. Through close collaboration with the local universities and polytechnics, IES organises courses, seminars and talks for engineers and IES members to advance the continuous development of engineers.

The Institution maintains close links with professional organisations of engineers regionally and throughout the world. These include organisations in Australia, China, Japan, United Kingdom and the United States. The Institution also represents Singapore in the ASEAN Federation of Engineering Organizations (AFEO) and the Federation of Engineering Institutions of Asia and the Pacific (FEIAP) in promoting goodwill and fellowship among all engineers in ASEAN and the Asia-Pacific region.

Through its Engineering Accreditation Board (EAB), IES obtained full signatory status in the Washington Accord (WA) in June 2006. The entry grants IES the authority to represent Singapore, the first country within the ASEAN region which has obtained full signatory status in the WA, to vet education systems under the WA mutual recognition framework.

– End –

MEDIA CONTACT

Desmond Teo

Publications Manager

The Institution of Engineers, Singapore

DID : (65) 6461 1229

Email : desmond@iesnet.org.sg

Kathlyn Loke

Associate

The Right Spin Public Relations

DID : (65) 6325 5927

Email : kathlyn@therightspin.com.sg

Esther Lim

Junior Associate

The Right Spin Public Relations

DID : (65) 6325 5935

Email : esther@therightspin.com.sg

Annex

Dr. Yeoh Lean Weng (杨联文博士) –

PRESIDENT, THE INSTITUTION OF ENGINEERS, SINGAPORE (IES)

Dr. Yeoh Lean Weng is the President of IES (Term 2018-2020). He is also the Deputy Chairman of the IES Chartered Engineer Board (Systems Engineering), founding Chairman of the IES Certified Systems Engineering Professional and Vice President of IES from 2008 to 2011.

Dr. Yeoh is the Director of Urban Solutions and Sustainability, National Research Foundation. He is responsible for developing Singapore’s R&D strategy and managing national R&D programmes in urban solutions covering energy, water and land & liveability sectors to meet national needs. He is responsible for developing and strengthening Singapore’s R&D capabilities and fostering innovation to meet Singapore’s long-term energy, water and environmental challenges.

Dr. Yeoh is an Executive Committee Member of the Asia Pacific Council on Systems Engineering and President of the International Council on Systems Engineering (INCOSE) Singapore Chapter from 2009 to 2011. He is the first to be a Fellow of INCOSE in Singapore.

Dr. Yeoh is an adjunct professor at the National University of Singapore (NUS) and has co-authored numerous professional publications. He is also a member of the Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore Supervisory Board, Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Eco-campus Management Board, Energy Research Institute @ NTU Management Board, Environment Technology Research Programme Technology Board, TUM CREATE Consultative Committee and Management Board, Energy Studies Institute.

Dr. Yeoh is a recipient of the Singapore Public Administration Medal in 2001 (Bronze) and 2008 (Silver). He was conferred the Defence Technology Prize in 1992, 2004 and 2007, the last being an individual award for C4I development, large-scale systems engineering and technology leadership.

Dr. Yeoh received Bachelor (with Honours) and Master of Science degrees from the National University of Singapore (NUS) in 1983 and 1987 respectively. He further obtained two Masters (with distinction) in 1990 and a PhD degree in Electrical Engineering in 1997 from the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS). He attended the Program for Management Development at Harvard University in 2003.