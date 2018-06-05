Vulvodynia Treatment Market to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% by 2028

Future Market Insights (FMI) has published a new research report on vulvodynia treatment market. The report has been titled, “Vulvodynia Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018 – 2028.” The report states that a recent Harvard study showed that there are approximately 6 million American women who are suffering from vulvodynia. Over 60% of patients’ report of visiting three or more health care providers for diagnosis and an astonishing 40% of patients remain undiagnosed. This study also reported that 40% of women with painful symptoms did not even seek medical care. Associations such as the National Vulvodynia Association (NVA) are playing a vital role in spreading awareness regarding Vulvodynia treatment. The NVA announced the launch of “Indivisible: Breaking the Silence”, a campaign empowering women with vulvodynia to break their silence and improve the path to diagnosis and treatment.

In order to cater to the need of the growing number of patients, companies are looking out for treatments and drugs that can subside the pain related to vulvodynia. Towards this, they are investing in research and development and mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in January 2016, Merck & Co. Inc., acquired IOmet Pharma Ltd., a privately held U.K.-based drug discovery company focused on the development of innovative medicines for the treatment of cancer. The other leading companies operating in the market are Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca Plc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and Allergan plc, among others.

According to the report, the global vulvodynia treatment market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2018 and 2028. The market was worth US$ 4,261.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to rise to a valuation of US$ 8,091.6 Mn by the end of 2028.

Growing Adoption to Augur Well for Global Market Revenue Growth

The swelling number of patients suffering from vulvodynia and harsh nature of chronic vulvar pain have led to the adoption of early diagnosis and treatment. The adequate results of medical treatments such as drugs, injections and creams have increased the preference for medication to treat vulvodynia. Furthermore, increasing adoption of medicinal treatments of vulvodynia has resulted in an increase in the sales of hormones, local anesthetics, and antidepressants. Additionally, promising compensation policies in most of the developed countries are also expected to act as a value driver to the growth of the global vulvodynia treatment market. On the other hand, the growing prevalence of the vulvodynia disease among women across the globe is a core factor that is pushing the growth of the vulvodynia treatment market. Vulvodynia is a very common disease in the United States and across the globe. Nevertheless, the ailment remains underdiagnosed or in some cases also incompetently treated.

Lethargic Research and Development for Vulvodynia Treatment Drugs to Slow Down Market Growth

Owing to the absenteeism of detailed information by patients, ignorance of the cause of vulvar pain, and satisfactory results of anticonvulsants and tricyclic antidepressants, researchers are unable to unveil the exact cause of vulvodynia and thereby the R&D on vulvodynia drugs is limited. After anticonvulsants and tricyclic antidepressants, only serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs) drugs have showed positive results. Furthermore, if observed, the research and development for vulvodynia treatment is also in a very sluggish phase.