Soft Drink Concentrates Market Growth Rates (2016–2021)

Soft Drink Concentrates Market is worth USD 28 billion in 2016 and estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7%, to reach USD37 billion by 2021. The global Soft Drink Concentrates market is developing at an exceptionally quick pace.

Soft drink is a refreshment which contains carbonated water or still water, a sweetening specialists and enhancing substances. The sweeteners might be sugar, high-fructose corn syrup, natural product squeeze or sugar substitutes i.e. fake or regular sweeteners. Contingent upon the kind of soft drinks it might contain caffeine, shading specialists, stabilizers, additives and different fixings. Soft drink has roughly 80 % water, thus it drives additional transportation charges and possess abundance puts in distribution centers. Soft drink concentrates contains sugar, shading, flavors and at some point may have stabilizers, organic product concentrates with negligible water content. Soft drink think market is developing immensely in the nourishment and refreshments part due to simplicity of operation and accessibility in various assortments.

The significant drivers for Soft Drink Concentrates are increasing preference for processed food and beverage, consumer demand for nutritional foodstuff, changing consumer trends and food preferences. Also surge in availability of various varieties across the world, regular use of strong price promotions, growing competition and the numerous new product launches by multinationals in developing economies will boost this industry. Growing health and wellness concerns are increasing the demand for low sugar products and NFC (not from concentrate) juices which limits this industry.

The Global market for Soft drink concentrate is segmented on the basis of application, end use and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into carbonated and Non-Carbonated. Carbonated is further segmented into Cola & Non-cola. Cola concentrates has the major share in the market, though, growing health concerns and high caffeine content in cola concentrate may surge the growth of non-cola concentrates. Non-carbonated is further segmented Grape, Pineapple, Grapefruit, Orange, Apple, Mixed, Mango. Based on end use, the market is segmented into Food Service, Mass Merchandise, and Fountain Machine.

Geographically, the Soft Drink Concentrates market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Asia. North America is estimated to constitute the largest share in this market, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth and overtake North America, being the second largest shareholder for the market during the forecast period.

Kraft Foods, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Royal Cosun, David Berryman Limited, Big Red Inc.The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Inc., Monster Beverage Corp, Cott Corporation, Dohler Group, , Royal Crown Cola Company, Inc. and Nestle SA are the leaders in the global Soft Drink

Concentrates market.

