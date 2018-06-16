Public Outsourcing provision tends to lower labor intensity and increase its efficiency. Outsourcing generally reduces costs without hurting quality for services that are easy to standardize, like garbage collection. But quality problems can arise in services like and residential youth care, health care and hospitalization as their utility is difficult or impossible for consumers to ascertain . Natural monopolies are unsuitable for outsourcing . Public Outsourcing is relatively easy in Network services such as transportation, telecommunication than in Healthcare. In short run Public Outsourcing may leads to job lost but long run effects are generally positive.

The edge competition in Private Sector makes private provision more efficient than public provision. Cost effectiveness is major factor in Outsourcing public services as United Kingdom urban public transportation. In UK , Germany, Japan, Netherlands, and France the outsourced production accounts for more than 50% of the total costs of publicly provided goods and services. Public Outsourcing Market is growing at higher rate globally contributed to increase in population, increased consumer choices , hygienic awareness among others. The study includes market value in terms of revenue in billion USD for years 2012-24 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in % for from 2016-24.

Public Sector Outsourcing Market

Research report includes major player analysis with shares of each player inside market, growth rate and market attractiveness in different end users/regions.

In competition analysis report covers key players basic information, product category, Sales (Volume), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%).

Global Public Sector Outsourcing Market : Service Type

• Data Center Outsourcing

• Network Outsourcing

• Help Desk Outsourcing

• Desktop Outsourcing

• Outsourced Cloud Infrastructure Services

Global Public Sector Outsourcing Market : Industries Covered

• BFSI

• Government

• Manufacturing

• Telecommunications

Public Sector Outsourcing Market : Regional Analysis

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

• Africa

• Latin America

Global Public Sector Outsourcing Market : Companies Covered

• Accenture

• Aegis

• Atos

• CGI

• CSC

• Capgemini

• Cisco System

• Dell

• Dibon

• Fujitsu

