Backup-as-a-service Market Growth Prospects Till, 2018 : Radiant Insights, Inc

Online backup service, also known as BaaS, refers to the frequent backup of folders, files, or the entire content of HDDs by service providers to remote secure cloud-based data repositories.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the backup-as-a-service. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of backup service.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Alphabet

• Amazon.com

• Cisco Systems

• IBM

• NetApp

Market driver

• Growing need to simplify solutions for backup

Market challenge

• Possibilities of failure during implementation

Market trend

• Increasing use of IoT

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

