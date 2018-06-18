Bottled Water Packaging Market – Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Major Geographies and Current Market Forecasts 2023

SKS Bottle & Packaging Inc. (U.S.), Amcor Ltd. (Australia), Greif, Inc. (U.S.), ExoPackaging (India), Silgan Holdings (U.S.), American Pacific Corporation (U.S.), CKS Packaging (U.S.), Berry Global, Inc. (U.S.), Kaufman Container (U.S.)and Sidel Group (Italy) are some of the key players at the forefront of the competition in the Bottled Water Packaging global Market and profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Global Bottled Water Packaging Market – Overview

Bottled Water demands extra care while Packaging to control the unwanted microbial growth and mineral deterioration. Over the past few years, a number of technologies have been introduced in the market to suffice the demand for the effective packaging of water. Due to which, the market for the Bottled Water Packaging has been growing steadily. Moreover, increasing population coupled with the augmenting demand for the safe drinking water worldwide propels the market growth to an extent.

Acknowledging the prominence and the value this market is garnering currently and the growth prospect the market is demonstrating worldwide, Market Research Future (MRFR), recently published a brilliant study report giving out the complete market insights up till 2023. According to MRFR, the Global Bottled Water Packaging market is expected to accrue exponentially by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.27% during the review period (2017-2023)

Other factors propelling the market growth include the increasing pollution, growing urbanization & industrialization coupled with the growing economic conditions that improve consumers’ quality of life, increasing their affordability. Technological advancements transpired in the packaging technologies are predominantly fostering the market growth by introducing active and intelligent packaging solutions.

On the other hand, stringent regulations imposed by the government towards the improper disposal of plastic bottles and the lack of technical competencies for maintaining the proper sanitation, are hampering the market growth. Also, the cost associated with the manpower & the manufacturing of packaging are impacting the market growth substantially. Conversely, the technological improvements are likely to present cost-effective solutions for manufacturing, which coupled with the increasing demand especially in the developing markets is expected to provide impetus to the market growth.

Global Bottled Water Packaging Market – Competitive Analysis

The market appears to be highly competitive and fragmented owing to the presence of several large and small key players accounting for a substantial market share. These key players incorporate acquisition, partnership, collaboration, expansion, technology & product launch in order to maintain their market position. Manufacturers are striving to find ways to reduce raw material prices. Raw material suppliers apply the power to determine prices of raw materials, which has an impact on the business.

Innovation/Industry/ Related News:

April 02, 2018 – The Co-op supermarket in the UK announced that it is to switch all of the bottled water to 50% recycled plastic (rPET). This move is projected to save about 350 tonnes of plastic annually.

March 16, 2018 – A Routine laboratory tests conducted in Singapore, by the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) show that the bottled water used in Singapore, successfully met the safety standards. These test reply sufficiently well to a recent study by Orb Media, (US) a non-profit media collective, which stated that the bottled water from the world’s leading brands is contaminated with tiny plastic particles.

Scientists of Singapore tested around 250 bottles from China, Brazil, India, Kenya, Indonesia, Lebanon, Thailand, Mexico, and the USA, and found 93 percent of the samples are free from any kind of contamination or plastic particles.

Global Bottled Water Packaging Market – Segments

The Bottled Water Packaging Market can be segmented into 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

By Materials : Comprises Plastic & Glass among others.

By Products : Well Water, Distilled Water, and Mineral Water among others.

By Applications : Municipal and Industrial, among others.

By Regions : North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Segment Plastic by Materials, in 2016, accounted for the largest as in, 58.48% of the market share and a market value of USD 20,595.4 Million.

Global Bottled Water Packaging Market – Regional Analysis

Globally, North America market accounts for the leading market in the global Bottled Water Packaging Market. Owing to the increased awareness towards health & safe drinking water, the higher standard of living, and rising demand and consumption of bottled water, the region holds the largest market share. Continuing with the same trends, North America is expected to keep hegemony during the review period as well.

While the second-largest market for the Bottled Water Packaging, Europe, is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR. This growth attributes to the augmented adoption of eco-friendly techniques for bottled water packaging in the region.

Whereas Asia-Pacific region is emerging as the fastest growing market for the Bottled Water Packaging. Attributing to the factors such as the emergence of active and intelligent packaging solutions coupled with the rising population & increasing purchasing power of consumers; the regional market will register a considerable CAGR during 2017 to 2023.