Enjoy Improved Indoor Air Quality with New Installations by Desert Star Heating and Air

IAQ Impacts Health

IAQ refers to the overall quality of air. Good IAQ, therefore, is not just the absence of unpleasant smells, but the lack of indoor pollution particles. If left unchecked, indoor pollution can cause respiratory problems.

Mold, mildew, and dust can trigger rhinitis and asthma attacks and exacerbate chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD). They can also irritate the eyes, nose, throat, and skin. People who are particularly vulnerable to poor air quality may also experience nausea, fatigue, headaches, and muscle pain.

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also warns that long-term exposure to indoor pollution increases the risk of heart disease and cancer.

A Legitimate Concern at Present

These warnings from the EPA and other health organizations are applicable now more than ever. A recent report by YouGov, an international research firm, reveals that indoor pollution is a legitimate health risk all over the world.

The demands of corporate work and a lifestyle of binge-watching television and movies at home during weekendsarekeeping people indoors for almost 22 hours per day. The report says this behavior puts people’s health at risk because indoor air can be five times as polluted as outdoor air.

To prevent health complications, residents need to maintain a good IAQ at home. Clean air ducts and air purification systems can help them achieve that.

Air Purification and Ventilation Systems

Desert Star Heating and Air provides ductwork cleaning and maintenance. It also installs air purifiers that specifically combat indoor air pollution. With these products and services, the company helps Utah homeowners improve the IAQ in their respective homes.

