Light Field Camera Market Higher Mortality Rates by 2025

Global Light Field Camera Market: Introduction

Plenoptic camera is a field camera which acts imaging device that lets creating pictures which can be refocused after being clicked. Light field cameras offers access to entire information accessible about light rays relating with objects in a scene. The plenoptic feature in optics, provides medium of recognizing a specified point where light spreads in a scene through five different dimensions (5D): two dimension to identify the position by which the light reaches at that point and other three dimensions to determine the position of the point. The information which is generated through light field is stored along with the software and image data, either online or on the camera, it also enables the pictures or images to be refocused to show pertinent information for the area selected. Recently, 3D cameras or light field cameras are gaining traction in mobile phones market. Few key vendors in light field camera market are focusing on multiple strategies and are expanding to wide range of electronics and services market.

Global Light Field Camera Market: Drivers and Challenges

Rising disposable income and increase in interest among the population for the advanced technology based photographic devices, increased demand professional photography courses in various regions and increased job opportunities in photography field are some of the prime factors driving the growth of global light field camera market. Durability of the products are among the other factors driving the growth of light field camera.

Increasing features in smartphones and other mobile devices is acting as a big challenge for the light filed camera manufacturers hampering the growth of global light field camera market. Longer replacement cycles of the products is also a factor hindering the growth of global light field camera market.

Global Light Field Camera Market: Segmentation

Global light field camera market can be segmented by end-user, and price range.

On the basis of end-user, global light field camera market can be segmented by enterprises and individuals

On the basis of price range, global light field camera market can be segmented into low price, medium price and high price.

Global Light Field Camera Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key players in the global light field camera market include Lytro Inc., Apple Inc., Pelican Imaging Corp., Rebellion Photonics, Raytrix GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Cannon Inc., OTOY Inc., Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

