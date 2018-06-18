Rehm presents product highlights at Bangkok”s NEPCON

The strong economic growth of Asian countries brings with it an increasing demand from plenty of industries, including the automotive, consumer electronics, medical technology and automation sectors. The market for the electronics and semiconductor industry is developing at a brisk pace. It”s therefore a given that Rehm will be showing the highlights from its extensive product portfolio at the NEPCON trade fair in Bangkok this year.

Those who are interested can come on site to learn more about the extensive range of services and numerous advantages that the solutions provide. After all, they set standards in terms of efficiency when it comes to producing electronic components.

“As far as demonstrating Rehm”s thermal system solutions to an expert audience on site is concerned, NEPCON is the ideal trade fair”, says Johnson Ma, General Manager Rehm China. Highlights such as VisionXC with ViCON software will be on display. The compactness of the VisionXC, which brings together all important technological features in the smallest of space, is impressive. It also has ViCON software with new features and a modern user interface. For example, ViCON can log all values that are changed, or collect and statistically evaluate alarms to avoid errors and optimise machine settings. The new operating software recently received the VISION AWARD. An independent jury of renowned industry experts and readers of SMT China Surface Mount Technology selected Rehm’s products from the numerous submissions, since they point the way forward for the industry.

As always, visitors to Rehm can also experience the latest plant technology, innovative software solutions and competent process consulting in a live setting.

A stated goal of the technology and innovation leader is to serve customers quickly and offer excellent on-site service. With its own subsidiary in Thailand, Rehm is keeping this promise. In addition, in-house production in China makes for close customer proximity and guarantees that Asian customers are supplied in a quick and reliable manner.

Nepcon Thailand will be held over four days from Wednesday, 20 June to Saturday, 23 June 2018 in Bangkok. Rehm will have its own booth in Hall 98, Stand 8B11.