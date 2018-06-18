Ride-on Power Trowel Market will reach at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2017 to 2026

The global ride-on power trowel market is projected to register a moderate expansion through the forecast period (2017-2026), according to a report recently developed by Fact.MR. Global sales of ride-on power trowels will surpass 30,000 units by 2026-end. Global volumes are expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% during the assessment period.

Requirement for Smooth Concrete Surfaces in Warehouses Accentuating Demand for Technologically Advanced Ride-on power trowels

Ride-on towels have become essential in construction of floors having significant size, as they are productive and enable precisely flat finishes. Over the past few years, ride-on power trowels have gained significance as an imperative construction equipment that helps in achieving superior concrete surfaces by providing a variety of floating and finishing operations. These mechanized equipment have been witnessing a substantial demand in various countries worldwide for use in large construction projects including airports, industrial buildings and warehousing.

The requirement for smooth high-tolerance concrete surfaces in the construction of massive warehouses is surging day by day, which in turn is accentuating demand for technologically advanced ride-on power trowels for application in high production finishing of large surfaces. Stricter laws have been enforced and inspections are carried out regarding surface finishes in developed as well as developing countries, thereby leading toward growth in advancements and adoption of ride-on power trowels. However, key factors such as high maintenance cost of ride-on power trowels, lack of operator comfort, high initial cost are expected to curb the market expansion during the forecast period.

4 Key Future Prospects of Ride-on Power trowel Market for Forecast Period 2017-2026

Of all the regional segments included in the report, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) has been projected to register a relatively faster expansion in the global ride-on power trowel market through 2026. In addition, sales of ride-on power trowels in APEJ will account for the largest market share through the forecast period. Europe and North America are also anticipated to remain remunerative regions for the market growth.

Sales from ride-on power trowel sales in these two regions will collectively exceed 15,000 units by 2026-end.Mechanical ride-on power trowel is anticipated to remain sought-after among contractors and other end-users in the market, with over two-third volume share of the market by 2026-end. However, demand for hydrostatic ride-on power trowel is expected to witness a rapid growth and their sales will reflect a relatively higher CAGR than that of mechanical ride-on power trowel through 2026.As heavy load operations related to smoothening and flattening large concrete surfaces, on the back of robust infrastructural development in developing and developed economies, are mounting in number, high load sustaining ride-on power trowels with larger diameters are in huge demand currently.

36 inch trowelling diameter of ride-on power trowel will remain preferred in the market. However, ride on trowel with 48/49 inch trowelling diameter will witness a relatively faster expansion in the market through 2026. Ride-on power trowels with trowelling diameter of 59/60 inch are anticipated to account for the lowest market volume share during the forecast period. Leading players in the ride-on power trowel market are enhancing their product portfolio that feature ergonomic user-friendly control systems for a wide range of applications. These players are increasingly focusing on improving their sales strategies, in a bid to consolidate their market shares in various regions. Key players actively supporting the market expansion include Roadway, Masterpac, Shenhua, MBW, Dynamic, Bartell, Parchem Construction, Dragon, Atlas Copco, Allen Engineering, Wacker Neuson, and Multiquip.

