Fungal Keratitis Treatment Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2028

The eye is considered as a vital organ in the human body. External factors such as pollution and stress affect the health of the eyes. Fungal keratitis also called as keratomycosis is a coronial fungal infection which affects the eye of the person. It is an ocular infection which results in catastrophic vision. The fungal keratitis occurs in the population working near soil and contact-lens wearing population as they allow fungi to be trapped and provide an ideal environment for their expansion. These fungal spores attract the cornea due to epithelial defects in the eyes. Fungal keratitis is one of the major cause of vision loss and blindness. The fungal keratitis is difficult to treat and remains a major cause for blindness in tropical countries. The fungi penetrates into the layers of cornea and damages the tissues. Fungal keratitis is linked with damage of vegetative matter or objects contaminated with soil in both developed and developing countries. The fungal keratitis diagnoses is often delayed and the treatment is very limited as the medicines lack the ability to pass through the cornea. Also, the medicines are diluted in such a concentration that they do not affect the eyes and eradicate the organism at the same time. The success rate and failure are diagnosed with the use of confocal microscope, which directly examines the inflammation and corneal cells of the organisms.

Factors Driving the Fungal Keratitis Market

The fungal keratitis treatment market is primarily driven by increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. The disease increases with the increase in the temperature frequency. Also it is found to be common in tropical regions thus increase in the global temperature drives the incidence of fungal keratitis thereby driving the market. Due to Poor hygienic conditions in the developing regions the disease is increasing. Also wearing lens while swimming is one of the factor which is increasing contamination in the eye due to which fungal Keratitis in increasing which is driving the growth of the fungal keratitis market. In developed regions, for instance, North America, industrialization and usage of contact lenses are the prevailing factors of fungal keratitis. People living in the rural areas of developing countries are expected to suffer from the disease as they do not have access to the specialists due to low incomes.

The overall market of fungal keratitis treatment is pushed by the increasing demand for growing expenditure on healthcare. However, there are very few developments for the fungal keratitis treatment which limit the market growth. The fungal keratitis treatment market offers the potential to identify the coronary eye disease holds a strong perception in future with its continued investment.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is expected to be the dominant region in the global fungal keratitis treatment market followed by Europe, due to high prevalence of fungal keratitis in the region and strict regulations for patient care and safety. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate due to increasing number of awareness programs and fungal keratitis disease population. In addition, initiatives by the governments in the region on providing better healthcare facilities to the population contribute to the growth of the fungal keratitis treatment. The availability of new drugs and R&D in regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America further are expected to spur the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Participants

Examples of some of the key players identified in the global fungal keratitis treatment market are Auro lab, Pfizer, Alcon Inc., and Roche Pharma, among others. The companies are involved in collaboration agreements for R&D in order to exploit maximum potential. Also, they are mainly focused on to strengthen the core competencies of their product portfolio.