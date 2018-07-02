In-store Health Clinics Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2024

In-store health clinics are a category of walk-in clinics, which are located in supermarkets, retail stores and pharmacies. These health clinics provide medical care to patients with minor uncomplicated illnesses (e.g. cold, fever and others) and provide preventive medical care services (e.g. immunization, diagnostics and others).

Obtain the Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=11531

Geographically, North America followed by Europe accounts for the largest market share of in-store health clinics owing to the high awareness and adoption rate for retail clinics. Moreover, high incidence of urinary tract infection in women has further propelled the popularity of in-store health clinics.

Various research articles suggest that, each year in the U.S. more 1 million women are admitted to hospital due to urinary tract infections and associated complications. This huge base of population seeking medical care is driving the growth of in-store health clinics in the overall North American region. Moreover, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2012, approximately 18 million adults in the U.S. were suffering from asthma. Thus, this high incidence of asthma has driven the demand for in-store retail clinics.

However, other regions such as South East Asia, Latin America and Middle East are expected to be the potential markets in the near future. Due to the rising disposable income among population and high adoption rate for retail clinics, these regions are expected to be a potential market in the near future.

Request for Discount @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=11531

The global in-store health clinics are experiencing admirable growth due to the increasing patient preference for convenient healthcare facility with multiple services. The major factors contributing to the growth of the in-store health clinics market are increasing incidence rate of communicable diseases and increasing shortage of primary care physicians.

At present, retail health clinics or in-store health clinics are most suitable for people with simple and acute health conditions such as a urinary tract infection or respiratory complications. Women suffering from urinary tract infection mostly prefer retail health clinics due to their willingness to maintain confidentiality of their disease condition. Moreover, to diminish their cost of transportation and hospital related healthcare expenses patients mostly prefer to visit in-store health clinics rather than hospitals or nursing homes.

This growing adoption rate for affordable and convenient in-store health clinics is alternatively boosting the growth of in-store health clinics globally. Moreover, nowadays in-store health clinics are also managing chronic medical conditions such as high cholesterol, hypertension and asthma. For instance, Take Care Clinics (Walgreens) are providing medical services to patients with various aforementioned chronic medical conditions. However, many patients still question the quality of care that is being provided by in-store health clinics and they just prefer to get primary medical care from a primary care physician; alternatively, which can impede the overall growth of the global in-store health clinics market.

Request for Report TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=11531

The global in-store health clinics market is a highly fragmented market due to the involvement of many established and emerging players. The major players involved with the operations of in-store health clinics are AFC Doctors Express, Concentra, Inc., Doctors Care, FastMed Urgent Care, MinuteClinic (CVS), NEXtCARE, Physicians Urgent Care, Target Brands, Inc., The Little Clinic, U.S. HealthWorks, Inc., Urgent Care MSO, LLC, Walgreen Co.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research,

90 Sate Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/