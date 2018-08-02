5 Best Self massage tools for pain Relief

Santamedical has been in to making healthcare products for quite sometime now and presently five of their self massaging tools are in market. Available as per different users’ requirement, these equipments are best recipe for keeping the muscles healthy and far from tiredness. Varia-tions give the flexibility to the users to choose as per the need.

Massage has been inculcated in our culture from ancient time. It finds its mention in some of the oldest civilizations including that of the Japan, China and India. Indeed it relaxes your muscles and gives you a soothing feeling. Various massagers are available in the market but when we talk about the electronic massager; we prefer to trust Gurin products.

There are a total of five self massaging tools available in market from the house of Gurin. These are

1. Santamedical GMM-110 mini massager: The device is perfect for personal massaging. The compact size makes it easily portable and the two AA sized battery operability is a feather in the cap. It relieves the muscle soreness instantly.

2. Santamedical kneading massager cushion: Its a soft and ultra thin massaging pads which can be used at office, home or car and gives you a soothing feeling. This massager can be used for almost every body part.

3. Gurin GMR-210 MG massage roller with magnet 22.8 inches: This device is fitted with 16 magnets which create a negative magnetic field over the area being massaged and enhances the local circulation and provides the relief from tiredness and muscle spasms.

4. Gurin GMR-210 massage roller 22.8 inches: The device is similar to the above but it does not have magnets. It needs to be gently rolled over the affected body part for 20 times, and it relieves your muscle spasm. It can be used during your sports warm ups to prevent sports in-juries.

5. Gurin massage roller 17.7 inches: The device is useful in eliminating muscle soreness. It re-lieves the muscle spasm and increases the muscles flexibility. It also reduces fat and helps the body in keeping slim.

These device are excellent in themselves and give full user satisfaction. They are easily available on Amazon at a reasonable price and can be ordered just by the click of a button. So, just login and forget tiredness forever.