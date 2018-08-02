Optical Sorter Market Shoots Up to USD 2 billion by 2023 at 10% of CAGR: Asserts MRFR

Optical Sorter Market Highlights

The global optical sorter market is spanned across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America dominates the optical sorter market due to growing adoption of the laser object detection system. Laser object detection system is gaining popularity among food industry as it increases recycling operations capabilities and allows waste and scrap recycling operations. This laser object detection system is also integrated with AUTOSORT & FINDER which helps in proving a high level of pure product after recycling of waste materials.

The North American region is experiencing a higher demand due to advanced fiber laser system, digital sensors, and others which is boosting the optical sorter market growth to a large extent. For instance, on 22 February 2018, The Bühler Group has expanded their product portfolio and launched their product – Sortex F range of optical sorters. Sortex F range is used for processing high-value premium, niche, and organic products.

The global optical sorter market is expected to reach USD 2 billion at a CAGR of over 10% by the end of the forecast period.

Global Optical Sorter Market Segmentation

The global optical sorter market is segmented into type, platform, application, and region. The type segment is sub-segmented into cameras, lasers, combined sorters, near-infrared sorting system, hyperspectral cameras, and others. The platform is sub-segmented into belt, freefall, lane, hybrid and others. The application segment is sub-segmented into food, mining, recycling and others. The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Global Optical Sorter Market Key Players

The prominent players in the global Optical Sorter Market Key Technology Inc. (U.S.), BINDER GmbH (Austria), SATAKE Group (U.S.), Allgaier Werke Group (Germany), Tomra Systems ASA (Norway), GREEFA (Netherlands), NEWTEC (Denmark), Bühler Group (Switzerland), Cimbria Heid GmbH (Denmark), National Recovery Technologies (U.S.), Sesotec GmbH (Germany), Pellenc ST (France), CP Manufacturing Inc. (U.S.), STEINERT Global (Germany), Raytec Vision S.p.A. (Italy), among others.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information, including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Optical Sorter Market Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of optical sorter market is studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of the highest market share. The optical sorter market in this region has a huge demand due to the increasing usage of food sorting machines in food industries, which is propelling the market growth to a large extent. The market for optical sorters in Europe is expected to witness rapid growth due to advancement in technology such as the digital sorting system which is widely used among companies. Whereas, Asia Pacific countries, such as China, Japan, and India, are the emerging markets for optical sorters, which are expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the coming years.

