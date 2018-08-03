Best Mexican Restaurant Windsor Melbourne

Mexican food is the favorite for most of the people around the world. Jalisco Mexican is a cozy, relaxed and rustic restaurant and a Tequila Bar located in Windsor, In The-Up-And-Coming Foodie End Of Chapel Street.

The Jalisco Mexican Restaurant is built to accommodate up to 140 people at a time. They also provide a rear beer garden for all kinds of parties and events catering efficiently up to 70 people. The Upstairs is designed overlooking the hustle and bustle of Chapel Street and serve as a private dining room for groups of up to 30 people.

To make the food mouthwatering, the Jalisco Mexican team uses fresh seasonal produce, as well as imported spices that you won’t find outside of Mexico.

The flavors that they use are earthy yet colorful and the produce is fresh. They also understand the importance of the diet and provides the dietary food which includes the gluten-free meals. They are always ready to assist you in any way and provide the food desired by you.

They also have a quick and efficient way of food delivery which includes all the food in our menu and even alcohol also.

• Jalisco Mexican’s mouthwatering menu includes:

• Starters- veg/ non-veg

• Burritos(can be gluten-free)

• Famous Mexican street Salad

• Mexican Beer

• Jarritos Mexican Soda

• Wine

• Sparkling Wine

• Premium Margaritas

• Frozen Margaritas

• Tequila

• Spirits

• Sangria

In addition, you can also enjoy the special Corona + Tequila shot. You can visit the restaurant and bar or simply sit on your couch and order al the above-mentioned items and enjoy the privacy of your home. The Jalisco Mexican restaurant also arranges private parties and get-togethers.

The restaurant is designed to perfectly suit for all types of special events like birthday parties, functions, and events. The restaurant offers a lavish dinneron all the days. The timings of the restaurant are as follows

Sunday- Thursday: 5 PM- 11 PM

Friday- Staurday- 5PM- 1 AM

Using the Jalisco Mexican website, you can pre-book a table for your special occasion or simply you can order food for home delivery in Melbourne.

To enjoy the greatest taste of the Mexican food and forget yourself in the taste of food and drink and reach the ultimate heights of satisfaction please do visit the best Jalisco Mexican Restaurant in Melbourne. For more details please visit http://www.jaliscomexican.com.au/

Contact Us

JALISCO MEXICAN

69 Chapel Street

Windsor

3181

Australia

03 9510 9800