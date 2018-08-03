Rideshare company expands to offer valet service in metropolitan areas

Detroit, Mich. – CueRide, a new rideshare company founded by James Whitaker, is pleased to announce they are expanding their offerings beyond a simple ride for a customer. CueRide will offer a valet service in three metropolitan locations: Detroit, Mich.; Las Vegas, Nev.; and Atlanta, Ga. The surrounding neighborhoods of Atlanta will also be serviced by the valet program. Plans to expand to the outlying areas of the other cities is under consideration.

Many people use a ride share app and service to take them home after a night on the town, at a party or reception where alcohol is served. Realizing the dangers of intoxicated driving, they choose to hire a ride service. The damage and repercussions of a DUI or DWI are serious and life-changing.

Navigating the streets of a major metropolitan city is difficult enough. Las Vegas has a huge pedestrian population along its famous strip. Atlanta’s traffic congestion is well known. People in Detroit joke there are two seasons, “Winter and construction.” This is enough for a non-impaired person.

“Think about it this way,” said James Whitaker, owner of CueRide, “Spending a few dollars on CueRide is better than the 10’s of thousands of dollars it can cost you for a DUI or DWI, and this is without seriously hurting someone. DUI and DWI can also cost you your freedom – permanently.”

Using a rideshare program to get a customer home safely makes sense the night before. The next day, however, the vehicle is still at the place the owner left it. This can pose a real problem for those who have to go to work or need their vehicle for an immediate reason. It also means the vehicle could be in an unsafe location over night, a situation that can present even more problems.

“These three large, metropolitan cities have large crime rates. CueRide customers may come back to find their vehicle vandalized, damaged or even stolen. This is why we started our valet service. It protects the customer and their vehicle equally,” continued Whitaker.

CueRide’s valet system is simple. A customer places the order for the valet service. The two drivers closest to the customer respond to the order request. One driver takes the customer home, and the other driver brings the customer’s vehicle to a destination of choice. It is that simple.

“We are looking to be as customer-focused as possible. This new valet service is something my team and I brainstormed and considered to be a perfect solution,” continued Whitaker.

Whitaker and CueRide are still approximately 30 full days from full launch. Drivers who sign up will have a unique opportunity in the rideshare industry.

“We want to give back to our drivers since they are using their vehicles, gas and depreciation. To that end, we are selling 30 percent of our company’s stock to the drivers. This means in addition to the income from driving, drivers earn additional income as the company grows. It is a win/win for drivers,” said Whitaker.

Learn more at cueride.com.