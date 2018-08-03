We Offer All Natural Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate chip cookies are America’s cookies and we despise any chocolate chip cookie that does not match up to the original taste. Large corporations that have been continually ruining the originality of chocolate chip cookies by morphing them into tasteless masses of over-sweetened dough by using inferior quality of chocolate, synthesized oils, and unhealthy sweeteners. We totally disrespect it and this is why Bart’s Bakery aims at delivering the American public only the best and original chocolate chip cookies.

At Bart’s Bakery, we bake the world’s best chocolate chip cookies. We call our cookies as “The World’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookies” is because our cookies are virtually, home-baked. Our ingredients of our recipe include fresh butter, hand-cracked eggs, Madagascar vanilla, and imported Belgian chocolate. We do not support the addition of artificial sweeteners to make our cookies taste delicious.

We do not warehouse our cookies. We only begin baking cookies for you after receiving your order. Bart’s Bakery uses its proprietary method called the Space-Age technology that allows our cookies to taste fresh as the day they were baked. The Space-Age technology was originally developed for the U.S. space program. The Space-Age technology allows our chocolate chip cookies to retain their freshness and prevents us from using synthesized oils, preservatives or chemicals.

We make our cookies bite-size and do not promote tricking our customers with bigger cookie sizes. Our cookies are bite-size, natural, and delicious. Another interesting fact about our chocolate chip cookies is that they are gluten-free. We develop and blend our dough for this very reason.

It’s not just the chocolate chip cookies that we deliver. On our website, you can find many other varieties of cookies ranging from peanut butter cookies to oatmeal chocolate chip cookies. We develop our own proprietary recipes, source superior ingredients and bake every single cookie in-house.

If you are looking for all natural chocolate chip cookies, visit our website at https://bartsbakery.com/. We offer a wide variety of tastier and crunchier chocolate chip cookies making you want to come back for more.