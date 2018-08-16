Now Gold Cube available in your city Plantation

The GoldCube is in a unique position to capture this untapped audience for instant cash. The Company believes the deployment of the GoldCube ATM kiosks will have a competitive advantage over pawnshops and jewelers in the buying of jewelry, coin and precious metals because of:

1. Lower company overhead (no storefront)

2. Lower personnel costs (minimal payroll)

3. Fewer assay calculation errors

Contact Details:

Broward Mall(Westfield Broward)

8000 W Broward Blvd

Plantation, Fl 33388