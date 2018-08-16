The Al Khayal Medical Center Encourages People To Learn More About Fertility Issues

Al Khayal Medical Centre

Dubai Healthcare City

Al Razi Building 64,

Block C/D 3013

Dubai, UAE

Telephone: +971 4 276500

Email: drshawket@alkhayalclinic.com

Fertility issues are not something people want to deal with, and yet thousands of couples do every day. Not every couple conceives easily, some try to have a baby for years without yielding results. This can bring on undue stress and anxiety. However, what is worse is if couples going through infertility are unaware of their issues. Dr. Shawket Alkhayal, best andrologist in Dubai encourages people to learn more about infertility and how to deal with them.

It is good to remember that feelings of anger, loneliness and sadness are part of the process. Infertility is a tough journey to go through and the disappointment can take its toll. It is even harder when society expects certain norms but couples are unable to fulfill these expectations. It is acceptable to feel sad, but learning about fertility issues will enable couples to cope better with their situation.

It is good to find things to keep the mind distracted every now and then. Finding new things to occupy the mind will motivate couples to focus on something other than their present problem. While it is tempting to focus only on the treatment at hand, this is an unhealthy road to travel on. Couples should learn to pay attention to other aspects of their life, as well.

Fertility treatment can cause emotional stress, therefore, it is good to relax and find relief from this anxiety. Regular exercising will help couples cope with undue stress and tension. Alkhayal Medical Center suggests that couples should unwind and stop worrying when it comes to fertility issues and focus on things that will help them de-stress which can also help with fertility treatment.

A fertility clinic is a good place to make some new friends along this journey. It is good to keep in mind that there are numerous couples that visit fertility specialists to find solutions to their infertility problems. Bonding with people who share similar struggles will make it easier for couples to talk about their experiences and become better educated and knowledgeable about the issue at hand.

Dr. Shawket Alkhayal states that couples should not lose hope. “Amidst all of this, don’t forget there is always a good chance of having a baby. Technology has made great strides in the medical field and often couples who have been trying to get pregnant for a number of years do eventually succeed. And there are many treatment options available at Al Khayal Medical Center that can help couples find the most effective fertility treatment”.

About Dr. Shawket Alkhayal

Dr. Shawket Alkhayal is a top fertility consultant in the country with more than two decades of experience. He is the Head of Urology at the Benenden Hospital in Kent, Head of Department at the American Hospital in Dubai and established Al Khayal Medical Centre for Urology and Andrology in Dubai in 2014.