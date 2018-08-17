Calcium Fluoride Market 2018 Development Trends, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2023

Calcium Fluoride is used in numerous applications due to its ability to offer excellent thermal stability, durable nature, efficiency, and superior performance to the final product. Due to these factors, they are used in various applications such as aluminum metallurgy, production of welding agents, optical, glass manufacturing, and others. The Global Calcium Fluoride Market is spanned across five regions of the world namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds the major share of the global market and is projected to continue leading the market owing to growing consumption of Calcium Fluoride in aluminum metallurgy, production of welding agents, optical, glass manufacturing, and others. It is estimated that the aluminum metallurgy segment is set to observe the highest CAGR in the market due to growing use of the product to improve the physical characteristics and add extraordinary quality to the final product. Moreover, the increasing consumption of inorganic compound as a raw material for hydrochloric acid production in major industries has propelled the market to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. These factors have led to China, India and Japan to be the major players of this region.

The North American market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR due to extensive consumption of product in heavy end-use sectors. The U.S., Canada, and Mexico have achieved a significant place in the market due to growing investments in the end-use industries. The growing demand for calcium fluoride in aluminum, construction sectors, and others is also estimated to drive the market during the forecast period.

A notable development is achieved in the European region due to the growing demand for calcium fluoride in optical applications such as windows, lenses, thermal imaging systems, spectroscopy, telescopes, and excimer lasers. Furthermore, the growing innovation and technological advancement have propelled the market to witness a higher growth. Owing to these factors, countries such as Germany, the U.K, and Italy are the major contributors to this market.

A considerable development is predicted in the Latin American region such as in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina due to the growing consumption of the product in aluminum, steel, and construction industries. Moreover, a rapid development is estimated in the Middle East & African region such as Qatar, the U.A.E, and others due to boundless use of product in welding agents, glass industries, and others.

Segmentation

The Global Calcium Fluoride Market is classified into the application segment. On the basis of the application, the market is bifurcated into aluminum metallurgy, production of welding agents, optical, glass manufacturing, and others.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the well-known players operating in the Global Calcium Fluoride Market are Solvay (Belgium), GFS Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.), International Crystal Laboratories (U.S.), Aldon Corporation (U.S.), Sydor Optics (U.S.), Glass Fab, Inc. (U.S.), Super Conductor Materials, Inc (U.S.), ESPICorp Inc. (U.S.), Alufluor AB (Sweden), and Reade International Corp (U.S.) among others.

