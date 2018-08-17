Electrical Insulating Varnish Market Key Players and Growth Analysis with Forecast | 2025

Traditionally, fibrous materials such as paper were used as primary insulation on inductor coils. However, they carried various disadvantages related to protection from dust and moisture. In order to improve the insulation properties, a secondary insulation, which was thinner in layer, was used on coils assembled with wires. This is called impregnation. Thus, winding can be impregnated by using secondary insulation in order to fill the spaces between fibers. In the electrical & electronics industry, primary insulation is also considered as impregnated when all the spaces and gaps are filled by resin fibers. Electrical insulating varnish can be referred as primary insulation or secondary insulation depending on its impregnation. For example, it is referred as primary insulation when it is used for coating a bare conductor. However, it is referred as secondary insulation when applied to assembled windings of enameled wire. As majority of the end-users used to purchase enameled wire due to which secondary insulation is referred as insulating varnish which are majorly used in motors, transformers, generators, etc. Thus, electric insulating varnish is used to ensure that electrical devices such as sensors, transformers, motors, and generators are working by electromagnetic principle with proper electrical insulation for efficient operation. Electrical insulating varnishes have thermosetting resins such as epoxy ester and alkyd resin. Increase in demand for electric appliances across the regions is anticipated to drive the demand for electric insulating varnishes.

Market Segmentation:

Electrical insulating varnish is available in the liquid form. Electrical insulating varnish is applied by spraying, trickling, and brushing method. Based on method of application, the electrical insulating varnish market can be segmented into trickle impregnation method, Vacuum-Pressure impregnation (VPI) method, and dip and flood impregnation method. Based on type of varnishes, the electrical insulating varnish market can be divided into impregnating varnish and finishing varnishes. Trickle impregnation, dip and flood impregnation, and VPI methods are used to impregnate varnish. On the other hand, brushing and spraying methods are used to apply finishing varnishes. The major disadvantage related to the dip and flood impregnation method is that the coating is applied on unwanted parts of winding. The trickle impregnation method is advantageous, as it offers no drain loss, high retention & consistent quality. In terms of demand, the trickle impregnation method segment is anticipated to account for significant share of the market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the electrical insulating varnish market can be segregated into electric motors, transformers, and generators. The electric motors segment is expected to exhibit high growth rate compared to other applications. Electric motors are primarily used in various products such as household appliances, disk drives, and industrial fans. Increase in usage of all these products for industrial as well as residential purposes is anticipated to boost the demand for electrical insulating varnishes between 2017 and 2025.

Market Players

Prominent players operating in the electrical insulating varnish market include Elantas (part of Altana Group), Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., KYOCERA Corporation, and Von Roll Holding AG.