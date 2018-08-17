Global Pentane Plus Market Report | Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2024

The global market for pentane plus is enjoying a phase of an exponential rise. The increase in transportation activities is playing an important role in the growth of this market as pentane plus is widely used as a transportation fuel across the world. Researchers expect this market to remain growing steadily over the forthcoming years.

This research study aims to offer a complete overview of the global market for pentane plus, taking its historical as well as current performance in consideration. The driving factors, restraints, prominent trends, challenges, opportunities, and the growth prospects of this market have also been studied thoroughly in this market report.

Global Pantene Plus Market: Trends and Opportunities

As a transportation fuel, pentane plus have gained a significant momentum globally. With the increase in the manufacturing of natural gas liquids, market players are likely to be presented with ample lucrative opportunities for growth in the coming years. The growing demand for gasoline, especially in emerging economies, are also projected to create ample growth opportunities for this market over the next few years.

On the other hand, various hazards associated with the production of pentane plus, such as high vapor explosion, may hamper the market’s growth in the near future.

Global Pantene Plus Market: Geographical Analysis

Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World, including Latin America, the Middle East, and South and Central Africa, have been recognized as the key geographical segments of the global market for pentane plus. With the U.S. being established as a leading exporter of pentane plus across the world, North America has emerged as the key contributor to this market. The scenario is expected to remain the same in the forthcoming years, thanks to the high pentane plus yield, on account of increased production of natural gas liquids in this region.

Companies mentioned in the research report

At the forefront of this market are Petrochemical Commercial Co., The Dow Chemical Co., Bandar Imam Petrochemical Co., GAIL India Ltd., Iran Petrochemical Commercial Co., Qatar Petrochemical Co., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co., Exxon Mobil Chemical Co., and Boubyan Petrochemical Co.